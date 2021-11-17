The Newest Video in the 'Lagavulin: My Tales of Whisky' Series Toasts the Fine Art of Whisky

This Holiday Season, Nick Offerman Swaps Pinot Grigio for Lagavulin Whisky in an Anything But Average Art Class

NOT YOUR AVERAGE ART CLASS, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nick Offerman and Lagavulin Single Malt Scotch are putting a whisky-inspired spin on 'Paint & Pour' nights with the latest installment from the 'Lagavulin: My Tales of Whisky' series that portrays the iconic Yule Log scene in a new medium – art. In the latest holiday spot, 'Dram & Draw,' Nick Offerman jests with the paint n' sip phenomenon by breaking out his easel and a bottle of Lagavulin to embrace the fine art of whisky.

The new spot features Offerman at his weekly art class with fellow amateur painters, where he wisely persuades the class to ditch the long stems in favor of his favorite drink, a dram of Lagavulin 16 Year Old. This simple swap unlocks a higher plane of artistic audacity amongst the class.* Offerman's own painting is a retrospective self-portrait that revisits a fireside scene from the now-classic Holiday 2015 Yule Log video as an homage to the longstanding friendship between Nick Offerman and Lagavulin.

'I had no idea what an incredible painter I was until I wielded my brushes with the warm support of my favorite dram,' commented Nick Offerman.

Lagavulin will follow up the hero 'Dram & Draw' video with a second piece of holiday content starring Offerman, which will launch on the live-streaming service Twitch. 'Dram & Draw' Part 2 will air during a live experience on December 8th from 6 to 8pm EST during the Crown Channel's Wednesday Fight Night Show.

*Although Lagavulin will not actually make you a better artist, it will surely bring holiday cheer to you and yours, especially when sipped responsibly.

Visit the 'Lagavulin: My Tales of Whisky' YouTube channel to watch this season's new chapter and the complete series, including the legendary ten-hour version of the Yule Log video.

Lagavulin Single Malt Scotch Whisky is available for online purchase and home delivery, meaning you can sip and gift all season long without leaving the comfort of your home. Treat your 21+ friends, family or, most importantly, yourself, to a dram this holiday. Lagavulin Single Malt Scotch Whisky can be purchased on ReserveBar.com, Drizly.com or the Drizly app where shipping and delivery are available.

More information on Lagavulin Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky and its distillery can also be found at www.malts.com/en-row/distilleries/lagavulin/.

About Nick Offerman

Nick Offerman is an actor, writer and woodworker, best known as the character of Ron Swanson on NBC's hit comedy series Parks & Recreation, Karl Weathers in the acclaimed FX series Fargo, the co-host and executive producer of NBC's Making It, in the role of Forest on FX's DEVS, and as Rick Kaepernick in the Netflix series Colin: In Black and White. Recent film credits include Hearts Beat Loud, Lucy In The Sky, The Founder, Bad Times At The El Royale, The Hero, The Lego Movie (1&2), White Fang, and The Little Hours. Offerman has penned five New York Times Bestselling books: Paddle Your Own Canoe, Gumption, Good Clean Fun, The Greatest Love Story Ever Told (written with his wife, Megan Mullally), and most recently Where The Deer And The Antelope Play. In his spare time, he can be found at his woodshop in Los Angeles building hand-crafted items ranging from fine furniture to canoes to ukuleles.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practices. Follow Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

Please Drink Responsibly.

Lagavulin Single Malt Scotch Whiskies. 43-56.5% Alc/Vol.

Imported by Diageo, New York, NY.

