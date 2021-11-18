Alpha Grooming Pet Salon Announces Expansion of Mobile Services into Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Grooming Pet Salon, a mobile dog and cat grooming business is now expanding to the Sacramento, California area, intending to serve all of California. Named "Top 3 Mobile Pet Grooming Companies in the US", the more than 50 state-of-the-art grooming vans and professional groomers, service more than 200 cities in California.

Each van is independently run by a franchise grooming partner of Alpha Grooming Pet Salon. The company's groomers have at least a minimum of two years experience with senior and special needs pets and are comfortable working with all breeds of dogs and cats. The mobile groomers are trained every six months to learn new techniques and refresh best practices to provide the best care for the animals. Thorough background and safety checks are conducted on every groomer twice a year to ensure animal safety and comfort. The company also prides itself on constantly updating products and equipment to better serve the animals.

"Cristina took great care of my senior dog," shared a satisfied customer. "I've been nervous because of his age to hire anyone to groom him but I've been injured so I couldn't do it myself. Cristina was on time, super kind, and he came back happy! I loved the little bow tie too. Thanks Cristina!"

Alpha Grooming Pet Salon offers five different service packages to meet the needs of every pet and owner, even including mobile exotic grooming for those friends that might not be so furry. Cat and dog grooming services range from standard to master level, for those very special good boys.

About Alpha Grooming Pet Salon

Alpha Grooming Pet Salon has been providing the highest quality mobile pet salon services to pet owners for the past 10 years in the San Francisco Bay and now Sacramento Valley areas. With openings every hour, seven days a week, the company's groomers pamper pets in more than 50 state-of-the-art mobile grooming vans. A member of the World Pet Association (WPA) and recently named "Top 3 Pet Grooming Businesses in the USA", Alpha Grooming Pet Salon also cares for the planet as much as our pets, by balancing its carbon footprint with TerraPass. To learn more, visit https://www.alphagroomingpetsalon.com/about-us/

View original content:

SOURCE Alpha Grooming Pet Salon