The AmeriFlex Group® Launches SuccessionFlex™, A Succession Planning Program for Seasoned Financial Advisors

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The AmeriFlex Group®, a rapidly growing, advisor-owned hybrid RIA that puts financial planning first, today announced the launch of SuccessionFlex™, an innovative program aimed at mitigating some of the risk and uncertainty around succession planning for financial advisors planning to retire within five years.

Through SuccessionFlex™, advisors authorize a succession and continuity agreement that includes an option, before retirement, to sell 30% to 40% of the current revenue stream to The AmeriFlex Group® with no minority ownership discount. No equity changes hands at the time of the agreement, and the only requirement is that the advisor remains affiliated with AmeriFlex. Advisors can agree to sell to either AmeriFlex or to another AmeriFlex partner advisor.

Thomas Goodson, President & CEO of The AmeriFlex Group, said, "SuccessionFlex™ enables advisors who are contemplating retirement in the next five years the opportunity to proactively get ahead of succession planning, with a partner in the AmeriFlex Group that is invested in and committed to their continued success and business growth."

SuccessionFlex™ was created by Mr. Goodson and his senior leadership team in collaboration with strategic advisor Larry Roth, the former Cetera and Advisor Group CEO and Managing Partner of RLR Strategic Partners, a boutique M&A and strategic advisory firm.

Mr. Roth said, "This innovative program adds an interim step to the traditional succession process, enabling advisors to take some money out of the business while maintaining their stake in it, all while giving them, their families and their clients security during a period of transition."

Mr. Goodson concluded, "For many advisors, their business is their nest egg. The years leading up to retirement can be a fraught time, when any number of unexpected factors could disrupt their journey – health emergencies and economic downturns, just to name two. SuccessionFlex™ provides advisors financial flexibility and much-needed peace of mind as they navigate their own path towards retirement and succession."

About The AmeriFlex Group:

The AmeriFlex Group® is recognized as The Home for Hybrids® (www.HomeForHybrids.com) - BD/RIA Transitional Wealth Planners™ (financial advisors). The RIA is owned-and-operated by its advisor members and partners. Securities offered through SagePoint Financial, Inc. (SPF), member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through The AmeriFlex® Group, an Independent Registered Investment Advisor. SPF is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of SPF. Insurance is offered independent of SPF. 8485 W Sunset Road, Suite 204, Las Vegas, NV 89113

