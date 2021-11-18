Commercial Banking Leader Betsy Ratto Joins Hilco Global Team as Senior Vice President of Capital Solutions with responsibility to drive business for Restore Capital and Hilco Corporate Finance

Ms. Ratto brings her significant corporate finance experience in retail and special situations to Hilco and will focus on new opportunities and capital markets transactions.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Global announced today that long time Bank of America executive Betsy Ratto will join the Hilco Global team as Senior Vice President of Capital Solutions with responsibility to drive business for ReStore Capital and Hilco Corporate Finance.

Betsy Ratto joins the Hilco Global team as Senior Vice President of Capital Solutions

In this new role, Ms. Ratto will be responsible for originating and executing corporate finance and capital markets transactions, with focus on the retail industry and other financing transactions. Ms. Ratto will be based in Hilco's Boston office and will work on identifying and originating lending/investment opportunities through Hilco Global's and her own existing network of professional contacts and relationships, including investment banks, private equity firms and hedge funds.

Ms. Ratto returns to the financial services industry following a short break from her impressive career and track record of success at Bank of America, where she served as Managing Director of the U.S. Retail Finance Group. During her 30-year tenure at Bank of America, Ms. Ratto scaled one of the nation's most profitable Asset Based Lending platforms from a handful of retail clients to a market leading average of +$20 billion in assets under management with an evolving portfolio of 90+ large national retailers.

Ms. Ratto and her team were responsible for all aspects of problem loan management, including Debtor in Possession and Exit Financing with over $25 billion in assets under management worked out over her leadership tenure to a zero-loss result. During her years at Bank of America, Ms. Ratto's responsibilities also included new client acquisition, loan syndication, relationship management, problem loan management, and risk management techniques.

"I'm excited to join the Hilco Global team," said Ms. Ratto. "Having worked with Hilco for many years, I've always been impressed with their partnership approach and ability to provide fully integrated solutions from strategy through execution. Given Hilco's recent expanded capabilities in both the investment and advisory space, joining the team is an opportunity to leverage my 30+ years of lending expertise from a totally new perspective."

Over the years, Ms. Ratto has won numerous awards and acknowledgements for her outstanding work. Known to be an innovative and creative leader, she has built an impressive reputation across the banking industry for solving challenging client issues and for always taking an active role in financing a broad range of complex acquisition transactions.

"We're so thrilled to have Betsy join the Hilco Global family. She is highly skilled at developing new business opportunities with an aptitude for creative, out of the box solutions that address the needs of diverse constituents," said Jeffrey Hecktman, CEO and Founder of Hilco Global.

Ms. Ratto earned a Master of Science in Accounting from Fairfield University and a Master of Business Administration from Boston College. She currently lives in Boston with her husband and two daughters.

