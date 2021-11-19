Cyber Defense Labs' CEO Robert Anderson Jr, Named Among Top Executives In 2022 Edition Of The Dallas 500

DALLAS, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- D CEO, the award-winning business title of D Magazine Partners, today announced Cyber Defense Labs Chief Executive Officer Robert Anderson, Jr. is among their list of powerful and influential business leaders featured in the 2022 edition of the Dallas 500.

"I am privileged to lead an exceptional team of experts dedicated to helping companies improve their cybersecurity and protect their business so they can remain focused on what they do best," said Anderson. "I am grateful to be named as part of the Dallas 500 and, in particular, to be recognized and in the great company of so many other CEOs I have the privilege to know and work with."

Published annually, the Dallas 500 highlights the achievements and perspectives of the leaders who power the North Texas economy and help make the region a thriving place to work and reside. Now in its seventh year, the publication is the culmination of six months of research by the editors of D CEO and the 2022 issue includes 197 new names. The publication focuses on the personal histories of top executives in 50 industries and shares their strategies for success.

"This year, we worked hard to look beyond the obvious and discover under-the-radar innovators and people of influence," said Christine Perez editor of D CEO. "This past year has been brutal in many ways. But reading through the Dallas 500 will inspire you and reassure you that our future is in very good hands."

Anderson was named CEO of Cyber Defense Labs in 2019. He leads a team of experts dedicated to helping companies reduce business risk by improving their information security and creating resilient operations that can combat cyber threats. He brings decades of strong executive leadership and knowledge in cybersecurity, counterintelligence, economic espionage, and critical incident response to guide Cyber Defense Labs.

As Managing Director for Navigant's Global Information Security practice, Anderson built the firm's investigative and incident response services. During this time, Anderson and his team of security professionals helped companies respond to, and recover from, nearly 2,000 data breaches in two and a half years.

Prior to joining the private sector, Anderson served more than 20 years with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). He was executive assistant director of the FBI's Criminal, Cyber, Response and Services Branch, overseeing more than 20,000 employees and all FBI criminal and cyber investigations worldwide, international operations, critical incident response, and victim assistance. While with the FBI, Anderson directed operations for several high-profile investigations, including Sony Pictures Entertainment, the San Bernardino shooting, and Edward Snowden.

Anderson is also a recipient of the Meritorious Presidential Rank Award signed by President Barack Obama. The award is America's highest award for leadership presented to government senior executives.

Anderson credits his leadership skills, knowledge and real-world experience in critical incident response and risk management to the early days of his career where he served as a Delaware State Trooper for nearly nine years. In 1990, Anderson was named the Delaware State Police Trooper of the Year—the force's highest honor—for attempting to rescue individuals who were trapped in a burning home in 1989.

"Making the Dallas 500 is no easy feat in a market as large and vibrant as North Texas," said Perez. "Those featured in our 2022 edition are the best of the best. They play an integral role in driving the local economy."

Recognizing his expertise in critical incident response and risk management, Anderson has been retained as an expert witness for several ongoing litigations relating to some of our nation's largest cyber breaches and frequently provides insight and analysis in the media, including CBS' 60 Minutes, Bloomberg, CNBC, CNN, BBC, PBS Frontline, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, The Washington Post, TIME Magazine, and more.

