Gong Recognized in 2021 Gartner® Market Guide for Revenue Intelligence Platforms

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong , the revenue intelligence company leveraging artificial intelligence to transform revenue and customer-facing teams, today disclosed it's listed as a Representative Vendor in the 2021 Market Guide for Revenue Intelligence Platforms.

Gong has grown rapidly since its founding and continues to see strong demand for its Revenue Intelligence Platform. The Gartner Market Guide says demand for revenue intelligence is expected to continue and specifically concludes:

By 2026, 65% of B2B sales organizations will transition from intuition-based to data-driven decision making, using technology that unites workflows, data and analytics

By 2025, 75% of B2B sales organizations will replace traditional sales playbooks with AI-based guided selling solutions

Gong's patented Revenue Intelligence Platform unlocks the reality of customer interactions, helping to avoid misunderstandings, uninformed opinions and needless extra work. The Gong platform then delivers AI-driven insights and recommendations based on that data, helping align teams around concrete next steps that result in more closed deals and greater levels of customer success.

More than 2,000 companies worldwide use Gong technology. A Forrester study earlier this year showed that using the Gong platform resulted in a 481 percent return on investment. Forrester concluded that using Gong "brings precision, visibility, and actionable next steps into the deal process, enabling organizations to increase win rates."

"Revenue intelligence is critical in understanding what behaviors and what conversations lead to success versus not," said Christine Canfield, Vice President, SMB, Inside Sales, Iron Mountain. "Gong takes the guesswork away."

"The market, analysts, investors and partners have come to an agreement on the power of the Gong's Revenue Intelligence Platform to propel business success with a healthy dose of reality, all based on robust data and powerful analytics," said Amit Bendov, CEO of Gong. "We believe our inclusion in the Gartner Market Guide reinforces Gong's leadership in – and our key role in helping create – the revenue intelligence market. We look forward to helping even more people and companies."

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gong unlocks reality to help people and companies reach their full potential. The patented Gong Revenue Intelligence Platform™ empowers customer-facing teams to take advantage of their most valuable assets – customer interactions, which the Gong platform automatically captures and analyzes. Gong then delivers insights at scale, empowering revenue and go-to-market teams to determine the best actions for winning outcomes. Over 2,000 innovative companies like Morningstar Inc., Paychex, LinkedIn, Shopify, Slack, SproutSocial, Twilio, and Zillow trust Gong to power their customer reality. Gong is a private company headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information visit www.gong.io.

