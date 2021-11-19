United Health Centers of the San Joaquin Valley Provides Notice of Data Event

FRESNO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Health Centers of the San Joaquin Valley ("UHC") is making individuals aware of an incident that may affect the privacy of certain information, so that potentially affected individuals may take steps to protect their information, should they feel it appropriate to do so.

On August 28, 2021, UHC experienced technical difficulties resulting in a disruption to certain computer systems. UHC promptly took steps to secure its systems and commenced an investigation into the nature and scope of the incident. UHC's investigation determined that the disruption was caused by an encryption event. UHC worked expeditiously to restore its systems from available backups to avoid an interruption to patient care.

UHC discovered on September 22, 2021 that certain UHC-related data had been published to an unindexed internet website. UHC is currently working diligently, with the assistance of third-party subject matter experts, to confirm the type and scope of information affected. This effort is currently ongoing. At this time, it appears that the information stored on UHC's systems that may have been impacted includes, primarily, demographic and clinical information such as names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, diagnosis, provider and medication information.

Once UHC has completed its investigation, which includes a detailed review of the potentially impacted data to determine the types of information involved and to whom it relates, UHC will provide written notice directly to impacted individuals.

UHC takes this incident and the security of information in its care very seriously. As part of its ongoing commitment to the privacy of information in its care, UHC has implemented additional technical security measures and is reviewing and enhancing existing policies and procedures. As a matter of practice, UHC encourages individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud and to monitor account statements and credit reports for suspicious activity and to detect errors. Individuals can also find additional information about the incident and how they can protect their personal information on UHC's website at https://unitedhealthcenters.org/incident.

View original content:

SOURCE United Health Centers of the San Joaquin Valley