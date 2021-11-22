Genesys Names Wesley Story Chief Information Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys®, a global cloud leader in customer experience orchestration, announced today that Wesley Story has been named Chief Information Officer (CIO), reporting to Brian Swartz, Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Genesys announces Wesley Story as CIO

Story's expertise will help position the company for continued leadership in the Experience as a Service market.

Supporting a company's growth and delivering differentiated experiences for employees, customers and partners requires a unique operating model that's aligned and collaborates with business and IT organizations. By increasing the agility of how Genesys delivers experiences, Story's expertise will help position the company for continued leadership in the Experience as a ServiceSM market.

"Wesley is a proven leader with a deep understanding of business process improvements and building high-performing organizations grounded in customer experience and collaboration," said Brian Swartz, CFO for Genesys. "As part of his responsibilities, he'll work closely with product marketing, product engineering and many other functions as we grow and scale our business."

Story will play an integral role at Genesys to amplify the company's transformation with a new IT operating model. Most recently, he has served as an Enterprise Strategist at Amazon Web Services (AWS), where he was responsible for providing strategy guidance at the Board of Director, C-suite and IT leadership levels to advise clients on their transformation efforts. Prior to AWS, Story was interim global CIO at Sysco Foods, a global leader in food distribution. He was a key leader of its digital transformation efforts, which focused on enriching customer experiences across all channels by leveraging automation, data and modernized technology approaches.

"Genesys is going through an exciting and historic transformation as it extends the reach and impact of information technology in an era of data and AI," said Wesley Story, CIO for Genesys. "I am committed to the Genesys vision of building a differentiated customer experience and bringing that valuable perspective to empowering the team to develop better product solutions."

About Genesys

Every year, Genesys orchestrates more than 70 billion remarkable customer experiences for organizations in more than 100 countries. Through the power of our cloud, digital and AI technologies, organizations can realize Experience as a Service SM our vision for empathetic customer experiences at scale. With Genesys, organizations have the power to deliver proactive, predictive, and hyper personalized experiences to deepen their customer connection across every marketing, sales, and service moment on any channel, while also improving employee productivity and engagement. Transforming back-office technology to a modern revenue velocity engine Genesys enables true intimacy at scale to foster customer trust and loyalty. Visit www.genesys.com.

