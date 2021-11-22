Home Centered Care Institute Appoints Four Industry Leaders To Board Of Directors

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Centered Care Institute (HCCI), a national nonprofit, has appointed four new members to its Board of Directors from diverse sectors of healthcare, including retail pharmacy, finance, quality improvement and private practice. The new board members are:

Kermit R. Crawford , former president and chief operating officer for Rite Aid Corporation

Margherita Labson , former executive director and field representative of Home Care Programs with The Joint Commission, a healthcare accreditation organization

Richard Mark , retired partner and former lead for corporate development of the advisory business for consulting firm Deloitte & Touche, former board chairman of Cadence Health and subsequently board member of Northwestern Health Care

Rebecca Ramsay , chief executive officer for HouseCall Providers, an Oregon -based home care medical practice

"HCCI's new board members provide unparalleled healthcare expertise that will help advance the organization's goal to increase the adoption and accessibility of home-based primary care, also known as the 'modern-day house call,' locally and nationally," said Julie Sacks, president and chief operating officer of HCCI. "The four new board members join HCCI at a time when delivering safe primary care to the homebound, and those challenged by leaving the home, is even more critical given the ongoing pandemic."

HCCI is a national nonprofit providing education, consulting, and research to providers and practices of home-centered care, including home-based primary care, hospice and palliative care, and others.

Dr. Mindy Fain and Robert Sowislo depart the HCCI board, each having served for four years.

"We extend our gratitude to our outgoing board members for their years of dedication in helping HCCI advance the field of home-based primary care," said J. Richard Maybury, chairman of the HCCI board. "Because of Dr. Fain and Robert Sowislo, HCCI has become a leading advisor, resource, and point of integration and alignment for the field."

About the Home Centered Care Institute

The Home Centered Care Institute (HCCI) is a national non-profit organization focused on advancing home-based primary care to ensure that medically complex and homebound or home-limited patients have access to high-quality care in their homes. HCCI works with leading academic medical centers, health systems, and industry experts to raise awareness of and advocate for expanding the model by growing the home-based primary care workforce through education and training and developing a research-based model for sustainable house call program implementation and growth. For more information, visit www.hccinstitute.org and follow @HCCInstitute.

