InventHelp Inventor Develops Decorative Toilet Bolt Cover (CCT-4536)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "When I walked into my clean bathroom, everything looked nice except the bolts at the base of the toilet," said an inventor from Dayton, Ohio. "I realized this invention would be an easy way to improve their appearance."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

She developed TOILET TREATS to hide the metal fixtures that bolt a toilet to the floor. In other words, it provides an attractive means of accessorizing a bathroom toilet, adding a fashionable flair to bathroom décor. As such, this lightweight, compact, portable unit affords a more finished overall appearance. It is also easy to install, remove and change yet remains firmly in place. In addition, users will appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CCT-4536, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp