Le-Vel Donates Nearly 100,000 Meals To Global Hunger Relief Organization

FRISCO, Texas, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At this very moment, an estimated 821 million people throughout the world – one out of every nine people – don't have access to the food they need to live healthy lives. Tragically, this scenario creates a vicious cycle. Breaking this cycle of poverty requires four things: supplying nourishment for those in need, providing additional training or services that lead to self-supporting and sustainable communities, responding to emergencies through crisis relief, and empowering communities through agriculture and income generating initiatives.

Long-term partnership with Rise Against Hunger makes life-changing impact in nutritionally deficient communities

With those realities in mind, Le-Vel, the world leader in nutritional innovation, has partnered with global hunger relief organization Rise Against Hunger since 2018 to create a new reality: a planet in which hunger no longer exists. Le-Vel also launched THRIVE Nourish, a humanitarian aid mix, in 2018. THRIVE Nourish is based on premium-grade ingredients, but it's tailored specifically to meet the needs of individuals who are nutritionally deficient, particularly those with a lack of protein in their diets. Through its alliance with Rise Against Hunger, Le-Vel to date has provided 610,764 THRIVE Nourish meals to adults and children plagued by nutritional deficiencies.

In the spirit of giving this holiday season, Le-Vel announced today it will donate another 7,000 canisters of THRIVE Nourish, providing 98,000 protein rich servings, to Rise Against Hunger.

"We're proud of this partnership and the incredible support of Thrivers around the world as we fight to end child and humanitarian hunger by 2030. Thanks to Rise Against Hunger's worldwide network of volunteers, THRIVE Nourish is distributed in schools and hospitals where need is most critical," say Le-Vel Co-CEOs Jason Camper and Paul Gravette. "Ensuring that students have access to nutrition boosts enrollment and attendance, and helps break the cycle of poverty and rewrite the story for hundreds of thousands of kids and their families."

Any Le-Vel Brand Promoter or customer can donate an order of Thrive Nourish either on a one-time basis or on a monthly auto ship. The product is then sent directly to those in need. For more information about Thrive Nourish, go to le-vel.com/lander/thriveagainsthunger

About Le-Vel

Founded in 2012 by Jason Camper and Paul Gravette, Le-Vel formulates and sells health and wellness products and skincare. Le-Vel products include the THRIVE Experience (consisting of the three core products, THRIVE Premium Lifestyle DFT, THRIVE Premium Lifestyle Capsules and THRIVE Premium Lifestyle Mix), and THRIVE SKIN (a CBD skincare system). All of Le-Vel's products contain premium vitamins and nutrients made with the highest quality ingredients.

In 2019, less than seven years after the company's inception, Le-Vel reached a milestone of $2 billion in lifetime orders. Le-Vel has over 10 million Customer and Brand Promoter accounts and currently ships within the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Southeast Asia.

