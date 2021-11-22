Meritor to Host Strategy Day December 7, 2021

TROY, Mich., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) today announced its Strategy Day will be held on Dec. 7, 2021. The event will be virtual and webcast from Meritor's studio at its headquarters in Troy, Mich. Upon conclusion of the program, a live question and answer session will take place.

Meritor executives presenting during the program include:

Chris Villavarayan , CEO and President

Carl Anderson , Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

John Bennett , Vice President and Chief Technology Officer

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc. is a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking, aftermarket and electric powertrain solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. With more than a 110-year legacy of providing innovative products that offer superior performance, efficiency and reliability, the company serves commercial truck, trailer, off-highway, defense, specialty and aftermarket customers around the world. Meritor is based in Troy, Michigan, United States, and is made up of more than 9,600 diverse employees who apply their knowledge and skills in manufacturing facilities, engineering centers, joint ventures, distribution centers and global offices in 19 countries. Meritor common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MTOR. For important information, visit the company's website at www.meritor.com.

