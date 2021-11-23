Adwerx CRA™ Keeps Your Company's Salespeople Top of Mind All the Time With Their Prospects and Customers, Because People Buy From People

Adwerx Secures $14.5M to Support Rapid Growth of Customer Relationship Advertising™ platform Adwerx CRA™ Keeps Your Company's Salespeople Top of Mind All the Time With Their Prospects and Customers, Because People Buy From People

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adwerx, the Customer Relationship Advertising™ (CRA) platform, today announced that it has secured $14.5M in a combination of equity and debt from Texas Capital Bank's Technology Banking Group, Savano Capital Partners, and existing investors. The company's Enterprise software business has soared 70% over the last twelve months, and the funds will be used to propel continued growth.

Adwerx Customer Relationship Advertising™ Keeps Your Company’s Salespeople Top of Mind All the Time

The Adwerx CRA™ software seamlessly integrates with existing CRM systems to automatically generate individually personalized digital ads for each member of sales, SDR, and account management teams in enterprise organizations. The personalized ads then begin to passively "follow" each salesperson's current clients and prospects (pulled from the CRM) as they browse the web and social media - keeping the salesperson top of mind all the time with the people that matter most. Adwerx is best known for being the leader in advertising automation in the real estate and mortgage lending sectors, and has recently expanded into wealth management, insurance, law, and independent software vendors.

"We're meeting face to face less often these days, but people still buy from people," said Jed Carlson, CEO of Adwerx. "Our customers find great value in how CRA™ keeps their salespeople or account managers in front of their prospects and clients all the time, regardless if they have a team of 10 or a team of 10,000 sales producers. This year we will add more than 250 enterprise customers, and this financing gives us more fuel to continue investing into the growth drivers of the business."

For Marketers, CRA™ is a logical addition to the marketing stack. It's a set-it-and-forget-it software that runs 24/7, is affordable, easy to onboard, and is highly effective - with one recent user reporting a 29% lift in meetings booked with prospects and a 25% increase in the closing rate on new business.

"We admire what Adwerx has built and see it filling a critical need for sales organizations of all sizes and types, especially in a professional world that now operates both virtually and in person," said Josh Seaman, senior vice president of Texas Capital Bank's Technology Banking group. "We are thrilled to work with Company Management as a capital partner and look forward to what we can accomplish together."

To learn more about Adwerx or to book a demo, visit adwerx.com .

About Adwerx

Adwerx provides Customer Relationship Advertising™ to over 500 enterprises and more than 400,000 sales producers. The platform provides personalized advertising at scale for distributed sales teams across real estate, mortgage, wealth management, financial services, independent software vendors, or any other sales organization that could benefit from humanizing their brand and keeping their sales producers top of mind, all the time, with the right audience. Ad templates are created using a FaceForward™ method - an approach to advertising that puts the company's local salesperson or agent on every ad, and is based on the psychological principles of trust and empathy that drive human behavior.

Adwerx targets these customized ads programmatically to the salesperson's specific list of prospects or clients across popular websites, Facebook and Instagram, mobile apps, and streaming TV - increasing brand visibility, boosting productivity by 15%, and reducing turnover by 42%. Learn more at adwerx.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Adwerx