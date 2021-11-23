Curaleaf Announces Opening Of 48th Street Location In Phoenix, Arizona

Curaleaf 48th Street is the company's ninth dispensary in the state and 112th nationwide

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA / OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, is pleased to announce that Curaleaf 48th Street in Phoenix, Arizona is now open. This marks the company's ninth dispensary in the state and 112th dispensary nationwide.

Located at 4730 South 48th Street, the new dispensary has approximately 5,000 square feet of space which includes room for product education, exploration and customer convenience. Curaleaf 48th Street will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and is strategically located off Interstate 10 on the city line of Phoenix and Tempe, near the Sky Harbor Airport. Curaleaf has additional locations in the Phoenix-Metro area including Camelback, Central, Midtown and Pavilions with additional dispensaries in Glendale and Gilbert. Curaleaf's Arizona operations currently employ over 600 people and, with the opening of 48th Street, over 40 new jobs will be added to the local economy.

Curaleaf dispensaries offer a diverse portfolio of product offerings with a variety of local brands and product formats to choose from, including the company's eponymous cannabis brand. All nine Curaleaf dispensaries in Arizona also carry the full suite of esteemed products by Select, such as their new Cliq by Select vape system and Select Squeeze, an award-winning, fast-acting THC Beverage Enhancer.

"Curaleaf was one of the first operators to begin serving adult-use customers in January of this year after Proposition 207 was passed by majority vote. Since then, all eight Curaleaf dispensaries in Arizona have seen more than an 80% increase in customer demand," says Joe Bayern, CEO of Curaleaf. "Curaleaf's strategic expansion in Arizona will allow the company to better serve the state's existing medical market and the thriving adult-use market."

"I have had the privilege of serving Arizona's medical marijuana community since 2010, and I have been honored to be a part of the Curaleaf team since their operations launched here in 2018. Together we look forward to forging new connections in Phoenix, generating new economic opportunities and delivering exceptional retail experiences as this market continues to mature," said Steve Cottrell, President of Curaleaf Arizona.

Curaleaf Arizona is encouraging customers to participate in their annual community food drive called "Cans for Kush," an exchange program that benefits St. Mary's Food Bank with the goal of helping combat food insecurity in the area. To participate, guests are asked to bring 2 cans of food or non-perishable food items in exchange for a .25g Shortie Pre-Roll, 5 cans for a .5g Curaroll pre-roll, 10 cans for a 1g pre-roll and 25 cans will net patients a 5-pack of pre-rolls. Over nine tons of food were donated to the charity as a result of last year's food drive.

Patients and adults 21+ are also invited to celebrate the grand opening from Thursday, December 3rd to Sunday, December 5th, in which first-time visitors will be offered an incredible buy-one-get-one 50% off promotion on all products, as well as unique doorbusters from more than 15 cannabis brands.

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 112 dispensaries, 25 cultivation sites, and employs over 5,200 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com.

