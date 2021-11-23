InventHelp Inventors Develop Message Display Board for Households & Offices (SUU-672)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a way to display items such as decorations, children's artwork and homework that do not fit on the refrigerator," said one of two inventors, from Woodlawn, Ill., "so we invented the CORNER FRIDGE. Our design offers a versatile, organized and attractive addition to any home or office space."

This patent-pending invention provides a novel means to display messages, photos, cards and other items. In doing so, it offers an attractive alternative to traditional message boards. It also increases organization. The invention features a fun and functional design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, offices and dorms. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the St. Louis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SUU-672, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

