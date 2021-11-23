Rotary Launches 24/7 Virtual Support

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rotary, part of Vehicle Service Group (VSG) and Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced the launch of Rotary Virtual Support™, a service that will allow Rotary customers quick and easy access to everything they need to operate their wheel service and lift equipment. All new Rotary equipment will feature a QR Code decal that users can scan with a smartphone or tablet to register their product, access technical documents, view training videos and find links to customer service, 24/7.

(PRNewsfoto/Dover)

"Technicians no longer need to waste valuable time searching for lost owner's manuals, maintenance schedules or training materials," says David Fischmer, Director of Marketing at VSG. "Rotary's Virtual Support provides users with the information they need, anytime they need it."

"With many shop owners struggling to hire and train new employees, we wanted to give technicians an easy way to access product training videos that cover everything from general use to operational tips and special applications," added Fischmer. "We are excited to be the first in the industry to offer this level of customer support and we remain committed to finding innovative solutions that help improve our customers' productivity and safety."

To learn more about Rotary's full line of wheel service and lift products, please visit rotarylift.com, contact your local Rotary distributor or call 800-640-5438.

About Rotary:

Rotary is the leading manufacturer of vehicle lifts and wheel service products for use in professional automotive service, commercial truck and transit industries. In 1925, Peter Lunati designed, built and patented the first fully hydraulic automotive lift and gave rise to a new industry. Rotary's pursuit of innovation has built one of the world's most trusted lifts, designed to increase shop efficiency and productivity. Today, there are more Rotary Lift products used in vehicle repair facilities around the world than any other brand.

Rotary is a Vehicle Service Group (VSG) brand and part of Dover's Engineered Products segment. VSG comprises 13 major vehicle lift, wheel service, diagnostic and collision repair brands: Rotary, Chief Collision Technology, Forward Lift, Direct Lift, Warn Automotive, Ravaglioli, Hanmecson, Elektron, Blitz, Nogra, Butler, Space and Sirio. With its American headquarters in Madison, Indiana, VSG has operations worldwide, including ISO 9001-certified manufacturing centers in North America, Europe and Asia.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

Rotary Contact:

David Fischmer

(812) 265-9543

dfischmer@vsgdover.com

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

asakowicz@dovercorp.com

Dover Investor Contact:

Andrey Galiuk, VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

(630) 743-5131

agaliuk@dovercorp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dover