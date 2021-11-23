WiLAN Subsidiary Acquires Wired Connectivity Patent Portfolio

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Wi-LAN Inc. ("WiLAN"), a Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill") company (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), today announced that one of WiLAN's wholly-owned subsidiaries has acquired a patent portfolio from a publicly-traded leader in semiconductor technologies. The acquired patents relate to wired connectivity functionality, including various USB-C technologies used in a wide range of applications such as desktop and laptop computers, tablets, mobile phones, gaming consoles, and smart TVs. All other terms of the transaction are confidential.

About WiLAN

WiLAN, a Quarterhill company, is one of the most successful patent monetization companies in the world and partners with its customers to unlock the value of intellectual property through various patent monetization models. WiLAN operates in a variety of markets including automotive, digital television, Internet, medical, semiconductor and wireless communication technologies. For more information: www.wilan.com .

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a growth-oriented company in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry as well as a leader in Intellectual Property licensing. Our goal is to execute an investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS - and its adjacent markets - to become a global leader in that industry. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: www.quarterhill.com

All trademarks and brands mentioned in this release are the property of their respective owners.

