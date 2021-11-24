BYTE ETF - Options Now Available For Trading

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundhill Investments , an ETF sponsor focused on offering innovative thematic funds, is pleased to announce that options for BYTE — the Roundhill IO Digital Infrastructure ETF — are now listed for trading on the NYSE American Options market.

The Roundhill IO Digital Infrastructure ETF ("BYTE ETF") is designed to offer investors exposure to digital infrastructure by seeking to provide investment results that track, before fees and expenses, the performance of the IO Digital Infrastructure Index ("BYTE Index").

Digital infrastructure is comprised of the high-tech physical assets that support the efficient storage and transmission of data, powering the internet.

For more information on BYTE ETF and a full list of holdings please visit -> https://www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/byte/ .

About Roundhill Investments:

Roundhill Investments is a registered investment adviser focused on developing innovative financial products designed to offer exposure to investment themes that appeal to the next generation of investors. To learn more about the company, please visit roundhillinvestments.com.

About IO Digital Index Partners:

IO Digital Index Partners (IOD) seeks to broaden access to companies that capitalize on the secular growth of the Internet of Everything. As society's demand for fast, secure, ubiquitous connectivity grows, the opportunity to capitalize on that demand grows with it. IOD's IO Digital Infrastructure Index (BYTE Index) is the leading benchmark for measuring the performance of digital infrastructure businesses around the world.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risk, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the BYTE ETF please call 1-855-561-5728 or visit the website https://www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/byte/ . Read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Investments in foreign securities involve social and political instability, market illiquidity, exchange-rate fluctuation, high volatility, and limited regulation risks. Emerging markets involve different and greater risks, as they are smaller, less liquid, and more volatile than more developed countries. Depositary Receipts involve risks like those associated with investments in foreign securities but may not provide a return that corresponds precisely with that of the underlying shares. Investments made in small and mid-capitalization companies may be more volatile and less liquid due to limited resources or product lines and more sensitive to economic factors.

Fund investments will be concentrated in an industry or group of industries, and the value of Fund shares may be riskier and fall more than diversified funds.

Digital infrastructure companies are exposed to the risks specific to the real estate market as well as the risks that relate specifically to the way in which Digital Infrastructure Companies are utilized and operated. Digital Infrastructure Companies may be affected by unique supply and demand factors that do not apply to other real estate sectors, such as changes in demand for communications infrastructure, consolidation of tower sites, and new technologies that may affect demand for data centers. Digital Infrastructure Companies are also subject to a variety of factors that may adversely affect their business or operations including high interest costs, costs associated with compliance with and changes in environmental and other regulations, difficulty in raising capital in adequate amounts on reasonable terms in periods of high inflation and unsettled markets, the effects of surplus capacity, increased competition from other providers of services, the effects of energy conservation policies, and other factors.

