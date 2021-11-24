Falcon Edge, DST Global, D1 Capital and RedBird Capital lead $840 Million investment in Dream Sports at $8 Billion valuation

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dream Sports , India's leading sports tech company with brands such as Dream Capital , FanCode , Dream11 , DreamSetGo , Dream Game Studios , and DreamPay in its portfolio, today announced the completion of an investment of $840 Million at an $8 Billion valuation, led by Falcon Edge, DST Global, D1 Capital, RedBird Capital and Tiger Global. The round also saw participation from existing investors like TPG and Footpath Ventures, making it amongst the largest investments globally in the sports tech sector.

Dream Sports, with an existing user base of 140 million Indian sports fans, is on a mission to build one of the world's largest sports ecosystems which includes Sports Content, Commerce, Experiences, Fan Engagement (including Sports Gaming and Esports), Web 3.0 solutions, Fantasy Sports and Fitness Tech. Earlier this year, Dream Sports further strengthened its commitment to this space by announcing a corpus of $250 Million through its CVC and M&A arm, Dream Capital. Dream Capital has built an initial portfolio of 10 companies, largely focusing on thematic early stage investments in India, including, Fittr, SoStronk , KheloMore and Elevar. Dream Capital is now expanding its sports, fan engagement and fitness portfolio in India and globally.

Commenting on the investment, Harsh Jain, CEO and Co-Founder, Dream Sports said, "Our vision and mission is to create an entrepreneur-led virtuous cycle of investment, innovation and wealth creation for all stakeholders in the sports ecosystem, from fans to athletes, teams and leagues. Our investors have deep experience in developing sports ecosystems globally, and we are fortunate to have their guidance to 'Make Sports Better' for 1 Billion Indian sports fans."

"We're excited to partner with the Dream Sports family in their vision of building the leading end-to-end sports tech company in India," said Rahul Mehta, Managing Partner at DST Global. "We're very impressed with their customer centric approach, product strategy and ability to strengthen connections between fans and their favorite sports."

A homegrown company founded in 2008 by Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth, Dream Sports is located in Mumbai and employs close to 1,000 'Sportans'.

Avendus Capital was the exclusive financial advisor to Dream Sports on the transaction.

Dream Sports is India's leading sports technology company with 140 million users, housing brands such as Dream11 , the world's largest fantasy sports platform, FanCode , a premier sports content & commerce platform, Dream Capital , a CVC and M&A arm, DreamSetGo , a sports experiences platform, and DreamPay , a payment solutions provider. Dream Sports is based in Mumbai and has a workforce of close to 1,000 'Sportans'. Founded in 2008 by Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth, Dream Sports' mission is to 'Make Sports Better' for fans through the confluence of sports and technology. Since 2018, Dream Sports has been consistently featured as the only sports tech company in the 'Great Places to Work' survey.

