Lowest prices ever on Onewheel, including best deals on Pint X and GT, Pint for less than $1,000 and up to $500 savings on XR

Onewheel's Black Friday Sale Offers Deepest Discounts Of All-time Lowest prices ever on Onewheel, including best deals on Pint X and GT, Pint for less than $1,000 and up to $500 savings on XR

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Motion , maker of the popular Onewheel electric boards, today announced its lowest pricing ever on Onewheel products and accessories during its Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale. Sale begins Thursday, November 24 at 12pm PT and ends November 30th. This is the company's only discount of the year.

The Deepest Deals of the year Won’t last long!

The limited-time sale pricing includes an unprecedented $500 in savings on Onewheel+ XR and huge savings on bundles for the recently released Onewheel Pint X and GT. Sale quantities are limited.

The all-new Onewheel Pint X and GT have been in high demand and highly acclaimed since launched in October. Black Friday deals on both new Onewheel boards include the largest savings on bundles to date.

"If you or a loved one has had their eye on a Onewheel, now is the time," says Founder and CEO, Kyle Doerksen. "We are incredibly excited to offer Pint X and GT, two new game changing products, with considerable savings available. This is an opportunity to get the latest hardware, and everything you need to get riding and save a couple hundred bucks in the process."

All purchases of Pint X, which was recently named a 'Best Tech Gift' of 2021 by Time Magazine, will come with a free fender during the Black Friday Sale, an $85 value. Additionally, Launch Exclusive Bundle packages will be available with up to $160 in savings. Onewheel Pint X is shipping from stock and is immediately available this holiday season.

Purchases of the Onewheel GT, the most powerful and capable Onewheel built, will also include a free fender during Black Friday, a $85 value. Savings of up to $275 are available on Onewheel GT's Elite Bundle which includes premium accessories including a GT Carbon Fiber Fender and GT Hypercharger.

The Onewheel Black Friday Sale also features steep discounts on legacy products, the Onewheel+ XR and Onewheel Pint. The legendary all-terrain Onewheel+ XR is discounted $300 with as much as $500 available in savings on bundles. This is the deepest discount on Onewheel ever made available.

Onewheel Pint, the most popular electric board on the market, is available for under $1,000 during Black Friday. It is discounted $75 with up to $160 in savings on bundles. Financing is available on all Onewheel boards starting as low as $54/month with Onewheel Pint.

"If you're looking to make someone's year, there's not a gift out there that will bring more joy than a Onewheel," says Chief Evangelist, Jack Mudd. "To be able to offer the Onewheel experience at under $1,000 is a steal and to be able to get an XR at $1,499 is absurd. Time to stock up!"

Shoppers have the ability to build out their dream board, bundle accessories, and save at www.onewheel.com/customize . This allows shoppers to build their ultimate board by outfitting it with a host of accessory options and color choices. Fenders, Bumpers, Rail Guards, and Handles come in a variety of different colors that can be curated to create unique looks and bundled for deeper savings. All accessories are 25% during the sale. Shipping is free to U.S. customers (lower 48).

Future Motion products are available at www.onewheel.com , and at select dealers, across the U.S. The Onewheel Black Friday Sale begins Thursday, November 24 at 12pm PT and ends November 30th or while supplies last.

Contact:

Garin Fons

garin@igtstudio.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Future Motion