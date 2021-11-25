Spacetalk Appoints Chief Design Officer

ADELAIDE, Australia, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Spacetalk Ltd. (ASX:SPA) ("Spacetalk" or "Company"), developer of innovative technologies that keep families safe and connected, is delighted to announce the appointment of Martin Darbyshire as Chief Design Officer ("CDO"). Martin joins Spacetalk from London based design firm Tangerine, the company he founded in 1989, and where he remains Chairman.

Spacetalk CDO and Chairman of Tangerine, Martin Darbyshire (Photograph by John Munro)

Since its founding, Tangerine has worked with some of the world's most renowned brands, including Apple, British Airways, Huawei, LG, Toyota and Virgin Australia, innovating to design compelling customer experiences and globally recognised products and services. A young Tangerine team, consisting of Martin Darbyshire, Clive Grinyer and Sir Jonathan Ive were instrumental in strategic direction setting for Apple and LG in the early 1990s. Martin is a fellow of the Royal Society of Designers and Chartered Society of Designers and a Trustee of the UK Design Council.

Martin will work closely with the Spacetalk team to further embed and advance its design-led culture as the Company embarks on its next phase of growth. The CDO role will encompass a broad spectrum of design leadership responsibilities including strategic design oversight of the next generation Spacetalk kids smartwatch phone devices and apps to deliver transformative customer experiences.

Spacetalk's ownership and control of its end-to-end technology and design is unique amongst its peers providing an important source of strategic competitive advantage. Martin's appointment will further enhance Spacetalk's existing capabilities.

Spacetalk CEO Mark Fortunatow said: "I warmly welcome Martin to Spacetalk. Martin and his team at Tangerine were closely involved in the design and development of our award-winning Spacetalk Adventurer watch, and his international reputation in the design world is legendary and well precedes him.

"Spacetalk aspires to be a truly design-led technology company. Together with Non-Executive Director Dr. Brandon Gien, himself a globally recognised design advocate, Martin's appointment as CDO has enabled us to build a formidable and world class design team to take our products and customer experiences to the next level."

Spacetalk CDO and Chairman of Tangerine Martin Darbyshire said: "I am delighted to build on the design leadership work that Tangerine has completed for Spacetalk in this last year. I look forward to helping this fast-moving business move forward and to put design at the heart of their business strategy; supporting Mark and the Spacetalk team to create a customer experience that is truly transformational."

This announcement has been authorised by Spacetalk CEO Mark Fortunatow.

