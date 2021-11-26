UPL Ranked No.1 For Sustainability Performance Amongst Its Peers For Second Year Running UPL's ESG risk score of 24.9 reflects the best score of global crop protection companies, following significant year-on-year improvement

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UPL Ltd. (NSE: UPL) (BSE: 512070) has been ranked by Sustainalytics as the highest performing top-tier global crop protection company for overall sustainability performance in the 2021 ESG Risk Rating. With significant improvements across multiple categories, this achievement recognises the work that UPL is doing to Reimagine Sustainability within the global food system.

Sustainalytics provides environmental, social and governance (ESG) research, ratings, and data to institutional investors and companies, and produces an annual report into the sustainability performance of companies working in a range of sectors. The criteria assessed by Sustainalytics includes UPL's successes in managing Corporate Governance, Community Relations, Business Ethics, and Carbon footprint.

UPL's ESG risk score of 24.9 reflects the best ESG Risk amongst a peer group of global crop protection companies. UPL's 2021 ranking, a 6% improvement on last year's index, follows significant year-on-year advancement in the Sustainalytics company rankings.

Jai Shroff, Global CEO of UPL Ltd, said:

"We are delighted that the hard work and determination of UPL has been recognised and acknowledged by Sustainalytics. We have made it our mission to reimagine sustainability in everything we do – it is the basis for every project we start, every process we design and every business we launch. Congratulations to each and every person at UPL – everyone has played a role and contributed to this excellent result. But we know that our work is not over, and that even more still needs to be done. We will continue to push ahead with new sustainability initiatives in agriculture to ensure a better world for all."

Carlos Pellicer, COO, UPL Ltd, said:

"Collaboration and sustainability are central to UPL's OpenAg purpose. The world needs our urgency in delivering tangible, lasting improvements in how the food system provides food to the 7.7 billion people on our planet. This has been an incredible year for UPL, with the launch of our NPP (Natural Plant Protection) business unit for biosolutions, the scale-up of our nurture.farm digital offering, and our partnerships with the Climate Pledge, the FIFA Foundation, and the launch of the Gigaton Challenge. Each of these initiatives has sustainability at its heart, and we are so excited to continue on this path together in the years ahead."

This ranking follows recent successes in other global sustainability indices in 2021: The World Benchmarking Alliance, ranked UPL second out of 55 companies in the Agricultural Input segment, and fifteenth of 350 companies in the WBA Food and Agriculture benchmark categories. Additionally, UPL recorded strong performances in the most recent Dow Jones Sustainability Index (61% improvement on 2018 score) and FTSE Russell (68% higher than industry average).

Notes to Editors:

About Sustainalytics

The criteria assessed by Sustainalytics includes UPL's successes in managing Corporate Governance, Community Relations, Business Ethics, Carbon footprint, Environmental and Social Impact of product and services, Human Capital, Resource Use, Emissions, Effluents and Waste, and Occupational Health and Safety.

About UPL

UPL Ltd. (NSE: UPL & BSE: 512070) is a global provider of sustainable agriculture products and solutions, with annual revenue exceeding $5.2 billion. We are a purpose-led company. Through OpenAg™, UPL is focused on accelerating progress for the food system. We are building a network that is reimagining sustainability, redefining the way an entire industry thinks and works – open to fresh ideas, innovation and new answers as we strive towards our mission to make every single food product more sustainable. As one of the largest agriculture solutions companies worldwide, our robust portfolio consists of biologicals and traditional crop protection solutions with more than 14,000 registrations. We are present in more than 130 countries, represented by more than 10,000 colleagues globally. For more information about our integrated portfolio of solutions across the food value chain including seeds, post-harvest, as well as physical and digital services, please visit upl-ltd.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

