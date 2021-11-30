Enlitic Becomes First U.S. Imaging AI Company to Receive Regulatory Approval to Commercialize in Japan Chest X-ray AI product developed by Enlitic, in collaboration with Konica Minolta, better detects major abnormal findings making a difference for radiologists and patients in Japan

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enlitic , in collaboration with Konica Minolta Inc. and Marubeni Corporation, today announced that its AI-powered product for analyzing chest X-rays – CXR-AI – has received approval from Japanese regulators and will be available commercially across Japan. With this approval, Enlitic became the first U.S. imaging AI company to receive regulatory approval to commercialize in Japan.

CXR-AI, which is developed with Enlitic's AI technology, better detects major abnormal findings such as lung nodule and consolidation in chest X-ray images. The findings that are detected by CXR-AI software are shown as a simple mark for each abnormality allowing radiologists to easily and quickly identify abnormalities.

"CXR-AI is the culmination of several months of collaboration between Konica Minolta and Enlitic. It has been validated with great results at the leading medical institutions in Japan," said Kazuhiko Katsushima, Senior Manager, Planning Division of Healthcare IT Business Operations, Konica Minolta. "Significant expectations have emerged for utilization of AI especially in health screening and we believe that this product will truly make a difference for the radiologists and patients in Japan and we look forward to working together on future projects."

Konica Minolta is the leading medical imaging company in Japan and Marubeni is a leading Japanese conglomerate. Enlitic, Konica Minolta and Marubeni have a long-standing relationship and Marubeni is also a strategic shareholder in Enlitic.

"Japan is the second largest radiology market in the world and we are very excited to bring CXR-AI to the Japanese market. We have great aspirations to develop and commercialize our differentiated AI products in Japan alongside Konica Minolta and Marubeni," said James Conyers, CEO of Enlitic.

CXR-AI will be deployed with Konica Minolta's PACS and AI gateway systems to be distributed across hospitals, clinics, and other medical institutions in Japan. Marubeni Corporation will also facilitate the commercialization of CXR-AI through other channels in Japan.

ABOUT ENLITIC

Enlitic is a pioneer in developing the next generation of intelligent healthcare tools. Founded in 2014, the company takes a different approach to solving today's healthcare challenges addressing them throughout the clinical workflow – not just at one point in the process. Using Enlitic's AI-powered workflow solutions, healthcare organizations can unlock the true value of their data in real-time, providing time-saving solutions that help change patient lives, while giving clinicians and radiologists more freedom to focus on what's important on the job and in their everyday lives. For more information, visit www.enlitic.com.

ABOUT KONICA MINOLTA, INC.

Konica Minolta is a world-class provider and market leader in medical diagnostic imaging and healthcare information technology. With over 75 years of endless innovation, Konica Minolta is globally recognized as a leader providing cutting-edge technologies and comprehensive support aimed at providing real solutions to meet customers' needs and helping make better decisions sooner. Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., headquartered in Wayne, NJ, is a unit of Konica Minolta, Inc. (TSE:4902). For more information on Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., please visit https://healthcare.konicaminolta.us

ABOUT MARUBENI CORPORATION

Marubeni Corporation is a major Japanese integrated trading and investment business conglomerate that handles products and provides services in a broad range of sectors. These areas encompass importing and exporting, as well as transactions in the Japanese market, related to food materials, food products, textiles, materials, pulp and paper, chemicals, energy, metals and mineral resources, transportation machinery, and includes offshore trading. The Company's activities also extend to power projects and infrastructure, plants and industrial machinery, finance, logistics and information industry, and real estate development and construction. Additionally, Marubeni conducts business investment, development and management on a global level. For more information visit, http://www.marubeni.com/en

