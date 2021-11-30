Sidco Filter Announces Acquisition of Roome Technologies

BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sidco Filter Company (www.sidcofilter.com), a portfolio company of Fairchild Capital Partners, LLC, announced its acquisition of Roome Technologies, Inc. Sidco Filter, located in Manchester, NY, is a leading industrial filter manufacturer specializing in replacement filter elements for air and gas applications, as well as producing OEM filters for a variety of equipment manufacturers. Roome Technologies, founded in 1999 by David Roome and headquartered in Honeoye, NY, is a leading manufacturer of high efficiency filters for the medical, cleanroom, aerospace and in-room air purifier industries.

"We are excited to partner with the team at Sidco. There is a longstanding and collaborative relationship between the two companies, and this was a natural fit," stated David Roome.

"The ability to leverage the combined capabilities of the two companies, as well as the opportunity to expand into new markets and channels, made this a compelling transaction. The Roome acquisition will allow Sidco to better serve our customers and materially increase our core product offerings in various air filtration and air purification sectors, including HEPA, MERV rated, ULPA, activated carbon and beyond," stated Andrea FitzGerald, founder of Sidco Filter.

ABOUT SIDCO FILTER COMPANY:

Since 1997, Sidco has manufactured high-quality industrial filter element replacements and industrial filter housings for air and gas applications. Sidco has invested years into building its extensive cross-reference database, and today the Company's branded product offering has the ability to interchange filters with over 100 common brands with more than 10,000 OEM competitor part numbers. Sidco filter elements and filter housings are proudly made in the USA. For more information on Sidco, please visit www.sidcofilter.com.

ABOUT FAIRCHILD CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC:

Fairchild Capital Partners, LLC is a Buffalo, NY-based private equity firm focused on investing in companies that operate in the middle-market and lower middle-market. Fairchild seeks to partner with companies typically generating revenues between $5 million and $75 million led by strong, entrepreneurial management teams, providing capital for acquisitions, management buyouts, family transitions, estate planning, recapitalizations, corporate divestitures, and growth and expansion. Visit www.fairchildcp.com for additional information.

CONTACT:



Ryan Martin

Fairchild Capital Partners, LLC

Managing Partner

(716) 225-4032

rmartin@fairchildcp.com

View original content:

SOURCE Fairchild Capital Partners, LLC