TARS Certification to Demonstrate Developers' Microservices Expertise

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, and TARS Foundation , an open source microservices foundation under the Linux Foundation, have announced the Certified TARS Application Developer (CTAD) exam is now in Beta testing, and will be generally available in early 2022. Those interested may sign up to participate in the free CTAD Beta here .

CTAD will consist of a multiple-choice certification exam testing entry-level skills and knowledge around developing microservices and other components within a TARS Framework. This exam is intended to demonstrate that certification holders understand the resources available to support continuous development, helping certificants build credibility and demonstrable value in the job market.

The new certification is being developed to enable cloud native professionals to demonstrate the ability to develop and maintain microservices within the TARS Framework. Specific knowledge to be tested will include:

Installing and operating TARS in Docker, Kubernetes, or from source code

Creating a microservices application using the TARS Framework in a chosen programming language

Awareness of the functions/plugins available to maintain or scale up microservices applications in TARS

"As cloud adoption continues to accelerate within organizations around the world, microservices - which rely on cloud native architectures - are growing at a similar trajectory," said Clyde Seepersad, SVP, and general manager of training & certification at The Linux Foundation. "More talent is needed on an ongoing basis to deploy and maintain these business-critical systems, which means the industry requires a strong and consistent pipeline. Providing a verifiable credential that demonstrates expertise in microservices architectures will help ensure we can meet that demand into the future."

"With the continuous growth of microservices, the demand for application developers who are proficient in building on the TARS platform is increasing," said Mark Shan, Board Chair of the TARS Foundation. "The CTAD exam will allow developers to demonstrate their proficiency in designing and building microservices applications using TARS, and it will help companies to recruit talent they can be confident in."

The exam is being developed in partnership with Certiverse. As demonstrated with The Linux Foundation Certified IT Associate (LFCA) and Kubernetes and Cloud Native Associate (KCNA) exams, the company's online exam development platform brings high-quality certifications to market with the speed required to keep IT content current and relevant.

More information about the exam and topics to be covered in it is available here , and those interested in enrolling in the Beta may do so for free here ; additional details on exam availability will be announced in the coming months.

About the TARS Foundation

The TARS Foundation is a nonprofit, open source microservice foundation under the Linux Foundation umbrella, dedicated to supporting rapid growth of contributions and membership in the TARS community, which is focused on building an open microservices platform. The TARS Foundation focuses on open source technology that helps businesses to embrace microservices architectures as they innovate into new areas and scale their applications. For more information, please visit tarscloud.org .

About the Linux Foundation

Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation is supported by more than 1,000 members and is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, open standards, open data, and open hardware. Linux Foundation's projects are critical to the world's infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, and more. The Linux Foundation's methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org .

