US Department Of Labor Awards Coalfire 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh today awarded Coalfire the 2021 HIRE Vets Gold Medallion for its commitment to recruit, hire, and retain veterans. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (the HIRE Vets Act) recognized 849 recipients who were honored in a Labor Department virtual ceremony.

"At Coalfire, we take pride in hiring veterans and are dedicated to developing their careers in cybersecurity," said CEO Tom McAndrew, who is currently deployed overseas as a US Navy Reserve sailor. "This HIRE Vets Award is special to me as I celebrate my 25-year career serving alongside fellow sailors, soldiers, airmen, marines, coasties, and our new guardians in the Space Force who stand together in defense of our nation."

Coalfire joins hundreds of HIRE Vets Medallion companies who go the extra mile in hiring veterans and ensuring that they have long-term career and growth plans that leverage the diverse skills acquired through military service.

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by businesses that demonstrate unparalleled commitment to attracting, hiring, and retaining veterans. As a recipient of the 2021 Gold Medallion, Coalfire meets rigorous employment and veteran integration assistance criteria, including veteran hiring and retention percentages; availability of veteran-specific resources; leadership programming; dedicated human resources efforts; tuition assistance; and pay compensation programs.

The world's leading technology infrastructure providers, SaaS companies, and enterprises – including the top-five cloud service providers and eight of the top-10 SaaS organizations – rely on Coalfire to strengthen their security posture and secure their digital transformations. As the largest firm dedicated to cybersecurity, Coalfire delivers a comprehensive suite of advisory and managed services, spanning cyber strategy and risk, cloud security, threat and vulnerability management, application security, privacy, and compliance management. A proven leader in cybersecurity for the past 20 years, Coalfire combines extensive cloud expertise, advanced technology, and innovative approaches that fuel success.

