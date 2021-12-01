As a leading Merchant Acquirer, deploying the linked2pay EDD platform solutions empowers the bank with tools to onboard and manage merchants and Third-Party Payment Processors (TPPPs) more efficiently

Commercial Bank of California selects linked2pay as Enhanced Due Diligence (EDD) platform provider

OXNARD, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- linked2pay, a leading payment software technology provider, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Commercial Bank of California to serve as their EDD solutions provider. The bank was recently ranked #40 on 2021 Nilson's Top Acquirers' List.

"Simplifying the compliant provisioning of payments as a service is critical for our commitment now and into the future. The linked2pay platform of automated diligence tools gives our bank and TPPP partners an extraordinary advantage to provide a more streamlined access to card and ACH payment types to our mutual business customers," according to Anush Amiryants, SVP, Payments Solutions of Commercial Bank of California.

The award-winning linked2pay EDD solutions platform connects the registration for payment services to underwriting, solutions boarding and ongoing portfolio management, all in a design to improve the enforcement of best practices. As a cloud-based platform it deploys rapidly and will give the bank a highly scalable approach to compliance management at a lower cost while utilizing their established data provider accounts and multi-factor preferences.

"We are excited to have been selected by Commercial Bank of California and our team looks forward to providing service excellence. The framework we provide is an ideal fit for a bank that has a large existing portfolio, significant addition of new merchants monthly, and that works with their TPPPs to continuously refine their underwriting and onboarding processes," adds Kyle Taylor, COO of linked2pay.

About linked2pay

linked2pay is an easy to utilize, award-winning payments technology solution set. As an innovator in the delivery of payments technology, linked2pay is dedicated to the development of both integrated & non-integrated solutions that securely enable all our business partners and their customers to manage their payments processing and risk management more easily. Learn more at www.linked2pay.com.

Commercial Bank of California

Commercial Bank of California is a full-service bank and diversified financial services company serving the business and professional communities of Los Angeles and Orange counties. Recognized as a BauerFinancial, Inc. "Five-Star Superior Bank" for its financial strength and stability, CBC provides the financial expertise of a major bank while maintaining a commitment to personalized service for every CBC client. More information about CBC's custom solutions for your business is available at www.cbcal.com.

Contacts:

Bill Lodes, CRO

(866) 587-8249

william.lodes@linked2pay.com

https://linked2pay.com

