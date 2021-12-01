Cook & Boardman Acquires BlueViolet Networks

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cook & Boardman Group LLC ("Cook & Boardman" or "C&B"), the leading specialty distributor of commercial door entry solutions and systems integration services has announced the acquisition of Fountain Valley, CA-based BlueViolet Networks (BlueViolet or BVN). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

(PRNewsfoto/The Cook & Boardman Group)

Founded in 1979 by John Paul, BlueViolet is a leading security and systems integrator providing a wide range of services including enterprise communications, access control and intelligent surveillance systems to educational, governmental, distribution and hospitality clients throughout California and across North America.

"We are excited to welcome BlueViolet to the Cook & Boardman family of companies," said Darrin Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of C&B. "They are highly regarded for their technical expertise and excellent customer service and they will play a key role in our plans to extend our security integration services nationwide. We look forward to providing their employees with additional resources and expanded opportunities across our organization."

"BlueViolet Networks is a full-service provider that supports our clients with a staff of consultants, project managers, trainers, and highly skilled, expert engineers," noted company founder and CEO John Paul. "This model has served us well and we see the same commitment to excellence in Cook & Boardman. We are proud to join C&B as they continue to transform the security and systems integration industry." The company will continue to operate under the BlueViolet name and customer contacts will remain unchanged as a result of the acquisition.

Cook & Boardman is a portfolio company of Littlejohn & Co., LLC. BlueViolet represents C&B's fifteenth acquisition since being acquired by Littlejohn in October 2018.

About Cook & Boardman Group

Cook & Boardman is the nation's leading distributor of commercial doors, frames & hardware, electronic access control equipment and specialty (Division 10) products. The company is also one of the nation's fastest growing providers of integrated security solutions - including physical security, access control, wireless networking, low voltage cabling, audio/visual and managed information technology products.

The company serves multi-family and non-residential markets including the commercial, education, government, healthcare, office and hospitality sectors from more than 65 locations across 21 states and nationwide through its ecommerce portal at www.cookandboardman.com .

About Littlejohn & Co., LLC

Littlejohn & Co., LLC is a Greenwich, Connecticut-based investment firm focused on private equity and debt investments primarily in middle market companies. The firm seeks to build sustainable success for its portfolio companies through a disciplined approach to engineering change. For more information about Littlejohn, visit www.littlejohnllc.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Cook & Boardman Group