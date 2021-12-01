Info-Tech Research Group Announces 2021 CIO Awards Winners, Celebrates Exceptional IT Leaders

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Info-Tech Research Group, a leading IT research and advisory firm, is proud to announce the winners of the 2021 Info-Tech CIO Awards. The awards recognize outstanding IT leaders who have delivered exceptional business value to their organizations and achieved high stakeholder satisfaction scores through Info-Tech's CIO Business Vision program for the 2021 year.

Since 2016, Info-Tech has celebrated exceptional IT leaders who have demonstrated success, as quantified by their direct business stakeholders. The CIO Business Vision program determines each year's winners by measuring an organization's satisfaction with IT's core services for the year, which provides CIOs with the insights required to jumpstart a successful IT strategy.

"Each year, the Info-Tech CIO Awards recognize the leaders who best drive the business value of IT for their respective organizations," says Geoff Nielson, Senior Vice President, Global Services & Delivery for Info-Tech Research Group. "With honorees selected based on stakeholder satisfaction, the 2021 winners are especially noteworthy given the rapid shifts required to navigate business environments this past year. The IT leaders recognized for this year's award have demonstrated success in leading their teams and organizations during a period of uncertainty and change with impressive results. We are thrilled to congratulate each of them in this outstanding achievement."

There were 372 contenders for the 2021 CIO Awards, with 38 winners identified across multiple divisions: Large & Enterprise Business, Medium Business, Small Business, and, new for 2021, Visionary & Growth Leaders.

A variety of industries are represented in this year's award, including higher education, insurance, construction, financial services, manufacturing, and non-profit, as well as the public sector.

Winners for the 2021 CIO Awards are as follows:

Large & Enterprise Business Division

Daryl Tilley , Ingham Intermediate School District

Jeremy Lovato , New Mexico Department of Transportation

Steve Hargis , City of Moreno Valley

Dominique Mckinley , Kentucky Public Pensions Authority

Jeff Brooks , Muscogee Creek Nation Casinos

Kathy Jones , Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority

Jesse Oman , Old Republic National Title Insurance Company

Adam Templeton , Aecon Construction Group

Leo Sharum , ArcBest Technologies

Inez Rodenburg , City of Danville

Medium Business Division

Todd Ryan , Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Marc Menhart , The W. W. Williams company

Anna Adika , Serraview America, Inc.

Kelly Becker , Colorado Housing and Finance Authority

Chris Clancy , Wingspan Care Group

Terri-Anne Crawford , Polk County Tax Collector

Co- Nghiep Ho , Fullerton College

Ed Boraas , Concordia University of Edmonton

Mark Breen , Vail School District

Small Business

Jason Jaurique , City of Rancho Mirage

Richard Roark , Bay Federal Credit Union

Dan Phillips , Victoria Police Department

Michael Tomasek , WESTconsin Credit Union

Phillip Partin , Roper Pump Company

Kevin Ruthven , CAA Niagara

Dan Domagala , Denver Botanic Gardens

Ann Gross , Mennonite Mutual Insurance Company

Jim Ganotis , Destination Cleveland

Mark Gremmert , Fire and Police Pension Association

Visionary & Growth Leaders

Denish Haripal , EnX Group

Sheri Horwitz , Synchronoss

Michelle Bourgeois , St. Vrain Valley School District

Rob Morse , Platte River Power Authority

Erica Ciupak , Society of Manufacturing Engineers

Jomar McDonald , Adler University

Dave Blum , Hylant Group, Inc.

Luisa Andrews , Toronto Community Housing Corp.

Howard Miller , UCLA Anderson School of Management

To see the complete list of winners and learn more about the awards, please visit the 2021 Info-Tech CIO Awards page.

To learn more about Info-Tech's research and services, visit infotech.com or follow on LinkedIn and Twitter for industry insights and research updates.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is the world's fastest-growing information technology research and advisory company, proudly serving over 30,000 IT professionals. The company produces unbiased and highly relevant research to help CIOs and IT leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. Info-Tech partners closely with IT teams to provide everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

