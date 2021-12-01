National Safety Apparel® (NSA) welcomes Mike Enright as NSA President; Enespro® joins NSA's "House of Brands"

CLEVELAND, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National Safety Apparel is pleased to announce the acquisition of Illinois-based Enespro®. Enespro's President & CEO, Mike Enright, will join National Safety Apparel as President.

Enespro is an emerging leader in electrical personal protective equipment (PPE). Launched in 2018, the company has grown rapidly thanks to a simple but powerful mission: to make electrical workers safer and improve the PPE user experience through industry collaboration and continuous innovation.

Mike Enright states, "NSA is a perfect fit for Enespro and I couldn't be more excited about joining such an outstanding team. NSA's intense focus on innovation, excellent reputation throughout the industry, and strong commitment to USA manufacturing will strengthen the Enespro brand and help bring the electrical PPE user experience to an entirely new level."

Chuck Grossman, CEO of National Safety Apparel, is quoted as saying "Mike is a natural leader and I am ecstatic to bring him on board as NSA's President. His extensive background in PPE & protective textiles will be invaluable to NSA". Chuck adds, "Enespro has built outstanding direct relationships with hundreds of end users of electrical PPE. Together, with our large network of distributor-partners, we can further enhance service levels and expand the availability of the Enespro brand to electrical workers around the world."

National Safety Apparel is a market leader in the design and manufacture of high quality industrial safety apparel and military apparel and provides industrial and safety garments for wearers in the electrical and gas utilities, steel mills and aluminum foundries, glass plants, construction, manufacturing and the armed forces.

See the companies online at www.thinknsa.com and www.enesproppe.com.

