Revcontent Hires Rick Welch as CRO to Scale Sales Efforts and Democratize Content Recommendations for Publishers.

SARASOTA, Fla., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Revcontent, a leading content recommendation platform powering the next generation of publishers and advertisers, today announced Rick Welch will join the company's leadership as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this new role, Welch will lead the expansion of Revcontent's already vast publisher network and innovative growth strategies to meet the demands of publishers and content marketers across the globe.

This announcement comes on the heels of Revcontent's recent acquisition by Star Mountain Capital and Capital Dynamics and showcases its continued expansion as a leading multi-format content recommendation and native advertising platform.

"Revcontent has significantly evolved and matured over the last 18 months. During this time, we have developed new products that are ready to be brought to market in order to drive accretive, sustainable value for our customers on all sides of the platform," says Richard Marques, Revcontent's CEO. "Bringing Rick on board will allow us to scale our sales efforts while staying in tune with the ever-evolving demands and needs of our partners."

Welch comes to Revcontent from Flipboard where he was Vice President and Head of Programmatic Advertising. An AdTech veteran, Welch's career has spanned the advertiser, agency, technology provider, and publisher sides of the business where he led strategies in data, digital media sales, and programmatic trading for companies such as Conde Nast, Datalogix (acquired by Oracle) and Zenith.

"The content marketing space has seen such impressive and notable growth the last few years, yet remains hugely opportunistic," said Welch. "I look forward to leading Revcontent into its next frontier. It's time to democratize publishers' real estate."

Revcontent's vast marketplace of first party advertiser demand offers stable, consistent RPMs for publishers, typically outperforming market alternatives by 25% - 40%.

Revcontent is a leading multi-format content marketing and native advertising platform that leverages lightweight, customizable technology to empower the web's leading publishers and marketers to reach and exceed their revenue, engagement, and growth goals. Revcontent's clients include Microsoft, CBS, Barstool Sports, LA Times, and Nexstar and has been featured in industry-leading publications such as TechCrunch, Forbes, Digiday, and AdExchanger. Revcontent was acquired by Star Mountain Capital and Capital Dynamics in 2021.

