DocFox selected for the 2022 ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator program

BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DocFox, Inc., the leading provider of automated business account onboarding, today announced its acceptance into the Independent Community Bankers of America's (ICBA) fourth annual ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator, in partnership with The Venture Center. The ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator program fosters fintech-community bank collaboration through a rigorous 16-week program featuring a four-week incubator and a 12-week accelerator. This year's program will provide a hybrid of on-site and virtual collaboration opportunities.

DocFox selected for the 2022 ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator

Digital onboarding fintech partners to build next generation of community banking software

"DocFox was founded on the principle that powerful, innovative technologies should be available to financial institutions of all sizes, especially those that serve local businesses across the country," says DocFox CEO Ryan Canin. "We're excited DocFox was named to the 2022 ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator as we seek to grow our knowledge and collaboration within the community banking sector."

DocFox enables community banks to provide frictionless , automated business account onboarding. With workflows in DocFox, community banks can facilitate scalable onboarding journeys for even the most complex accounts they serve.

"DocFox was chosen from hundreds of candidates based on the great potential that automated business account onboarding holds for community banking," ICBA Senior Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer Charles Potts said. "Innovation is key across the financial services landscape, and forums like the ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator program help ensure community banks are well equipped to serve their diverse clientele, including the local businesses that underpin our economy."

"We are proud to partner with ICBA to choose the organizations that empower innovation at community banks," said Wayne Miller, executive director of The Venture Center. "Community banks are pivotal to the financial well-being of their customers, and this program fosters their growth, scale, and sustainable competitive advantage in an ever-changing financial services landscape."

To learn more about the ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator program, visit https://www.icba.org/solutions/innovation/accelerator.

About DocFox

DocFox is the leading provider of digitized business account onboarding software. Used by over 200 financial institutions worldwide including banks, credit unions, and fintechs, its application uses intelligent automation and highly-customized workflows to empower institutions of any size to effortlessly onboard business accounts. DocFox has offices in Boston and Miami, USA and Johannesburg, South Africa.

For more information about DocFox and to request a live demo, visit www.docfox.io .

About ICBA

The Independent Community Bankers of America creates and promotes an environment where community banks flourish. ICBA is dedicated exclusively to representing the interests of the community banking industry and its membership through effective advocacy, best-in-class education, and high-quality products and services.

With nearly 50,000 locations nationwide, community banks constitute 99 percent of all banks, employ more than 700,000 Americans and are the only physical banking presence in one in three U.S. counties. Holding more than $5 trillion in assets, over $4.4 trillion in deposits, and more than $3.4 trillion in loans to consumers, small businesses and the agricultural community, community banks channel local deposits into the Main Streets and neighborhoods they serve, spurring job creation, fostering innovation and fueling their customers' dreams in communities throughout America. For more information, visit ICBA's website at www.icba.org .

About The Venture Center

The Venture Center's immersive accelerator programs are designed to accelerate the growth of early-to-late stage companies and help validate their solutions for real-world problems. Our methodology provides a unique opportunity to connect with community bank executives, receive seed investment, and learn from a comprehensive curriculum aiding in strategically addressing go-to-market, business, and finance challenges.

Learn more at www.venturecenter.co .

