IceCure Medical's Interim Results of the ICE3 Clinical Trial for Early-Stage Breast Cancer Cryoablation featured at the 2021 Annual Meeting of the Radiological Society of North America

CAESAREA, Israel, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IceCure Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICCM) (TASE: ICCM) ("IceCure" or the "Company"), developer of minimally-invasive cryoablation technology, the ProSense® System, that destroys tumors by freezing as an alternative to surgical tumor removal, today announced that interim data from the ICE3 Clinical Trial on cryoablation of small, low-risk breast cancer was featured by Co-Primary Investigator, Dr. Kenneth Tomkovich at the Radiologists Society of North America (RSNA), which was held from November 29th through December 2nd. Dr. Tomkovich's presentation, "Primary Treatment of Low Risk Breast Cancers Using Image-Guided Cryoablation: A 6 Year Update of the ICE3 Trial" was selected to be featured in a daily bulletin by RSNA, the largest radiology society in the world with over 48,000 members in the United States, representing 31 radiologic sub-specialties sharing state-of-the-art radiological innovations.

Dr. Tomkovich featured the ICE3 interim results on Tuesday, November 30th as part of the larger "Breast Imaging (Breast Intervention and PET/Breast Imaging in Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy" session.

Eyal Shamir, Chief Executive Officer of IceCure, noted, "We are proud that our data was recognized by the Radiology Society of North America,(RSNA), the largest radiology society in the world and a highly regarded medical association. We believe this recognition by this prestigious society is further supportive of the ICE3 data."

Dr. Tomkovich commented, "The acceptance of cryoablation as a treatment for breast cancer is becoming more wide-spread in the radiological medical community and the interim ICE3 trial results continue to validate this approach. It is an option that could be much more convenient than a mastectomy or lumpectomy surgery, in terms of requiring less office time, as well as less stress and a quick recovery for the patient."

About IceCure Medical

Founded in 2006, Israel-based IceCure Medical (NASDAQ: ICCM) (TASE: ICCM) develops and markets ProSense®, an advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy for the treatment of tumors (benign and cancerous) by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. Its minimally-invasive technology is a safe and effective alternative to hospital surgical tumor removal that is easily performed in a relatively short procedure. The system is marketed and sold worldwide for the indications approved to-date by FDA and the European CE Mark.

