SCI Named One of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures™

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - SCI Group Inc. (SCI), a leading Canadian third-party logistics company (3PL) who specializes in Business to Consumer (B2C) Supply Chain solutions, has been recognized as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures™ by Waterstone Human Capital, Canada's leading cultural talent management firm.

The national program, now in its 18th year, annually recognizes best-in-class organizations across all sizes and sectors that foster high performance corporate cultures that help sustain a competitive advantage.

"I am extremely proud that SCI has been selected as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures," said Chris Galindo, CEO at SCI Group Inc. "This award highlights just how integral an organization's culture is to its success, and that our people truly are our greatest asset."

As one of only 10 Canadian organizations awarded in the mid-market category this year, SCI was recognized for making significant investments that shifted the organization's culture and elicited change with proven results. This included a commitment to a four-year cultural transformation to become more of a people-centric organization, which was successfully modelled through all business operations. This included the development of robust programs in people development and talent management, as well as Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) and Environmental Social Governance (ESG) initiatives with substantial employee involvement.

"Over the past few years, the team at SCI has worked hard to establish a clear set of shared values and behaviours that unite all employees under a common purpose", added Galindo. "Winning this award would not have been possible without our employees, who bring our culture to life every day through their dedication, hard work, and commitment, all of which make SCI better every day."

The award is based on a rigid set of criteria and a lengthy review process conducted by a Board of Governors comprised of CEOs and Senior HR Leaders from across Canada. For more information, please visit canadasmostadmired.com.

About SCI

SCI is Canada's leading end-to-end, B2C supply chain partner. For more than 30 years, our clients in omni-channel retail, technology, health and wellness have trusted us to give them a competitive advantage. Across the most extensive national distribution and transport network in Canada, including over 30 distribution centres and 40 critical parts stocking locations coast to coast, SCI manages complex supply chains for its customers handling more than $1 billion in inventory every day.

Our team is dedicated to understanding the unique intricacies of our clients' business, providing end-to-end management of the entire customer experience. We've got the Canadian experts, infrastructure, and experience to deliver on this commitment and keep our clients steps ahead of their customers' expectations. As your trusted supply chain partner, we'll make you even better.

