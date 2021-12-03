POSITIVE PLANET US launches its third entrepreneurship accelerator program open to minority entrepreneurs

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of previous programs, Positive Planet is delighted to announce the launch of its third Accelerator Hub program in the US.

Applications are now open until December 20, 2021 to minority entrepreneurs of all genders, who aspire to turn their ideas into viable businesses which contribute to positive economic or social change. The Accelerator Hub will commence in late January, 2022.

The selected startup founders will participate in an intensive 12-week program. Combining visionary, aspiring entrepreneurs and our team of expert mentors, our Accelerator Hub is an opportunity for participants to turn their ideas into thriving enterprises.

We invite applications from minority entrepreneurs, based in the US, without formal graduate education in Business-related courses. Applicants will be asked to share their business idea, or details of their early-stage existing business.

To find out more and to apply, please visit: https://positiveplanetus.org/business-accelerator-for-entrepreneurs/ .

About the Accelerator Hub host

Positive Planet is a non-profit with an unmatched track record of helping millions around the world create sustainable development solutions. We create programs that help underserved communities thrive through entrepreneurship, including Accelerator Hubs.

SOURCE Positive Planet US