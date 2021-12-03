Synapse PDI Announces Newest Integration with PointClickCare's EHR Platform

CHICAGO, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synapse PDI, the nation's leading and largest SNF-focused DME Rental Benefit Manager (DBM), is thrilled to announce its latest integration with PointClickCare, the leading healthcare technology platform enabling meaningful collaboration and access to real-time insights at any stage of a patient's healthcare journey.

Since its launch in 2016, Synapse has focused on incorporating EMR data into its platform's workflows. Now, with close to 1,000 PointClickCare SNFs using the Synapse platform, the newly launched integration leveraging PointClickCare's Marketplace APIs will enable real-time patient data connectivity to streamline ordering and automate key functions for the DME Rental Management and Reporting platform with less set up required.

"We are very excited about our Marketplace Program partnership with PointClickCare, and the positive impact it will have to our customers experience," says Andy Perl, Chief Executive Officer at Synapse PDI. "Our customers know when they partner with Synapse, they will gain access to an outstanding combination of national and local Network Suppliers, unmatched user ordering experience and reporting tools, and transparency to actionable data in real-time to streamline workflows and enhance operational coordination. When it all comes together, the system delivers a straightforward and effective cloud-based DME Hub that boosts administrative and management capabilities, decreasing and standardizing manual supervision in the process. We are also incredibly excited about the growth opportunities the PointClickCare integration provides, as a simplified integration and onboarding process will help us extend our footprint across the country."

Additional information regarding the integration can be found on the PointClickCare Marketplace – an online platform that enables customers to easily evaluate authorized third-party technology partners. Partners listed on the PointClickCare Marketplace offer integrated apps and/or services that are designed to be quickly deployed and work seamlessly with providers' existing workflows.

"The PointClickCare Marketplace offers the widest range of integrated solutions available to the market," says Chris Beekman, Marketplace director, PointClickCare. "Our partnership with Synapse PDI is further testament to our continually growing partner network and ecosystem, and the wealth of possibilities it provides our customers to extend their technology capabilities."

For more information about this partnership, visit https://marketplace.pointclickcare.com/English/directory/partner/1418930/synapse-pdi-dme-hub

About Synapse PDI

Synapse is the largest SNF-focused DME benefit manager (DBM) in the United States. DME Hub is a centralized platform for your rental equipment needs, supported by leading DME technology, network management, spend control and an experienced team of DME consultants. Our mission is to make your life easier by taking on the responsibility of your DME partnerships, from utilization management to EMR integrations, we will always focus on leveraging technology to streamline process for enhanced interoperability.

