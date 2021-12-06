The Boston Globe Names Allego a Top Place to Work for 2021

Allego honored as one of the best employers in Massachusetts for the second consecutive year

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allego , the leading sales enablement platform provider, today announced it has been named one of the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts in the 14th annual employee-based survey project from The Boston Globe. The Top Places to Work 2021 issue was published online at Globe.com/TopPlaces on the night of December 1 and in Globe Magazine on December 5.

Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state voted on by the people who know them best—their employees. The survey measures employee opinions about their company's direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement. The employers are placed into one of four groups: small, with 50 to 99 employees; medium, with 100 to 249 workers; large, with 250 to 999; and largest, with 1,000 or more.

Allego was ranked 5th in the medium-size employer category.

"Some companies struggle to find the balance between keeping customers satisfied and meeting employees' needs. What they may not realize is that by meeting an employee's needs, customer satisfaction will come as a result," said Yuchun Lee , CEO and co-founder of Allego. "Creating a culture that supports a merit-driven, equitable and inclusive hybrid work model and that puts the mental and physical wellbeing of all employees first, remains our top priority. Receiving the Top Places to Work recognition by The Boston Globe for another year shows that our efforts are making an impact."

Allego's recognition in this year's program exemplifies its mission to help professionals succeed at work and achieve their full potential. Its all-in-one sales enablement platform ensures that sellers have the skills, knowledge, and content needed to make the most of each selling situation or initiative, especially in a virtual world. The platform and features within Allego encourage peer-to-peer collaboration and enable professionals to share best practices and feedback—via mobile device or web application. Combining training, practice, coaching, and knowledge sharing into one app makes learning more accessible and efficient for the dynamic needs of today's workplace.

Allego's workplace culture and commitment to employee engagement have received additional recognition. Earlier this year, Allego was named to Inc.'s Best Workplaces list for the second year in a row and has been a Boston Business Journal Best Places to Work honoree for four consecutive years based on the company's efforts to create an enjoyable and meaningful work environment for employees. The company also ranked on Selling Power's annual 50 Best Companies to Sell For list for the past two years.

"The workplace is undergoing a once-in-a-lifetime transformation, and the companies that embraced that change, and put their employees' needs first, really stood out," said Katie Johnston, the Globe's Top Places to Work editor.

The rankings in Top Places to Work are based on confidential survey information collected by Energage (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention, from more than 80,000 individuals at 363 Massachusetts organizations. The winners share a few key traits, including offering more flexibility to continue working remotely, tracking progress on efforts to support a diverse workforce, and, above all, remembering to have some fun along the way.

About Allego

Allego provides an all-in-one sales enablement platform with patented technology that ensures sellers have the skills, knowledge, and content they need to optimize team success in a virtual world. In place of traditional training and content enablement tactics – which are rapidly outdated and often ineffective – Allego empowers reps with the activated content they need to close deals faster, and the personalized coaching and learning they require for continuous improvement. And it all happens in the flow of their daily work. Whether it's providing feedback to one another through asynchronous video, or enhancing their skills through AI-powered coaching and peer-to-peer collaboration, more than 500,000 professionals are using Allego to revolutionize the way they onboard, train, collaborate, and sell. To learn more about Allego and sales enablement in the flow of work, please visit Allego.com .

About Boston Globe Media Partners LLC

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC provides news and information, entertainment, opinion and analysis through its multimedia properties. BGMP includes The Boston Globe, Globe.com, Boston.com, STAT and Globe Direct.

