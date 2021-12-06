Jekalyn Carr Returns To Host The Annual Stellar Tribute To The Holidays Special Kierra Sheard Kelly, Mali Music, Charles Jenkins, Natalie Grant, Kelontae Gavin, Evvie Mckinney, Leon Timbo, Mark Kibble, Brandon Camphor And One Way Set To Perform

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the holidays, Stellar TV announces the airing of its holiday special, "Stellar Tribute to the Holidays," proudly presented by Verizon. Returning host Jekalyn Carr celebrates the magic of the season with heartwarming holiday memories and jovial performances. Among them, Kierra Sheard Kelly soulfully belts out 'O Come O Come Emannuel,' Mali Music brings a fresh take to "Little Drummer Boy," Charles Jenkins introduces his original holidays songs 'Christmas Music' and 'Christmas Hop,' and Natalie Grant is going to bring some 'Joy to the World' with her performance.

Kelontae Gavin will bring a youthful vibe to Donny Hathaway's 'This Christmas' and Evvie McKinney offers a hype new twist to 'Go Tell It on the Mountain.' Leon Timbo embodies his gospel roots with classics 'Angels We Have Heard on High' and 'O Holy Night.' Take Six Member, Mark Kibble, presents his solo original 'Christmas Here.' And former Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir member turned group leader, Brandon Camphor joins with OneWay in debuting their latest holiday offerings 'Happy Birthday Jesus' and 'Christmas Joy.' Jekalyn Carr rounds out this jam-packed holiday special with her rendition of Whitney Houston's masterpiece 'Who Would Imagine a King.'

The Stellar Tribute to the Holidays is currently airing in national broadcast syndication until December 31. Bounce TV will air the special on Christmas Day, Saturday, December 25 at 1PM EST. To find the local airdate and time in your city, visit www.stellarawards.com. Click here to view the Stellar Tribute to the Holidays promo https://vimeo.com/646923175/26d808c7a0. For performer graphic images, click here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/nbntjtktiobstbj/AABb7hYCx-fWGRAmXx-2uK66a?dl=0

Verizon is proud to be this year's title sponsor. With support from additional sponsors, including P&G, McDonalds and GM.

Stellar Tribute to the Holidays is a production of Stellar TV and Central City Productions, Inc. Don Jackson is the Executive Producer with Jennifer J. Jackson serving as Executive in Charge of Production. Michael A. Johnson produced and directed the show.

