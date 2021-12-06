Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade to Open Newest Franchise Location in Nevada Local Entrepreneurs to Bring Three Locations of the Lemonade and Healthy Food Franchise to the Henderson Area

HENDERSON, Nev., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade (Wow Wow), the premier gourmet lemonade franchise, has announced its latest restaurant opening slated for Q1 of 2022 at 711 Marks St. Suite C, Henderson, NV 89014. The Henderson location will be the first of three-gourmet lemonade stands with two additional locations planned for the North Las Vegas area of Nevada, fueling additional expansion plans for the region while also introducing the sustainable fast casual spot to the area.

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade logo (PRNewsfoto/Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade)

Spearheading the newest franchise locations in the state of Nevada are Daryle & Terrica Jamssens. Daryle has a lengthy career at Amazon, currently working as a Senior Operations Manager. Terrica has been working in operations management for 21 years and is involved in sustainability initiatives in her current position. The Jamssens' fell in love with Wow Wow because of their healthy food and the couple's fondness of lemonade. Another attractive quality was Wow Wow's Reduce Reuse Refill program.

"Sustainability is very important to us and Wow Wow is extremely cautious of their environmental impact," said Terrica. "Wow Wow offers healthy and delicious food items along with the best lemonade I have ever had. There's nothing like Wow Wow currently in the Henderson area and we are certain that the community will fall in love with the brand just as we did."

Founded in Hawaii, Wow Wow specializes in made-from-craft gourmet lemonades – ranging from a classic lemonade to adventurous flavors like the Lava Flow Lemonade, Lavender Blackberry, Watermelon Basil, and Blue Hawaii. When the first Henderson location opens in Q1 of 2022, natives will fall in love with the endless options of their favorite superfoods with healthy, energizing menu items like the Superfruit Pitaya Bowl, Chili Lime Avocado Toast, Blue Hawaii Smoothie and many more. Every menu item is all-natural, sourced from local farmers whenever possible and made in-house.

On top of healthful products, Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades is fervently committed to sustainability. Guests can order their lemonades or smoothies in a re-usable Mason Jar and receive a discount on their next purchase if they bring the Mason Jar back to reuse. Wow Wow also uses all composable or recycled products for packaging to-go orders.

"At Wow Wow, it is important for us to identify potential franchisees who have a passion for the brand, an entrepreneurial spirit and a diverse background," said Tim Weiderhoft, CEO of Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade. "Daryle and Terrica's past experience and hardworking nature make them a great fit to join the Wow Wow Ohana and we couldn't be more excited to have them expand our presence in Nevada."

Every Wow Wow franchisee has the benefit of unmatched franchisee support from the corporate team. Wow Wow is looking for additional franchisees in Nevada and the Southwest with a head for business, an interest in healthy eating, and a value for community.

For more information on Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades franchising opportunities, visit www.wowwowfranchise.com.

About Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades:

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades offers fresh, all-natural, hand crafted, lemonades and smoothies and a food menu consisting of acai bowls, grain bowls, flatbread sandwiches, and multigrain avocado and nut butter toasts. The fast-casual restaurant was founded in Hawaii in 2012. It quickly gained popularity and grew from farmer's markets, to a food trailer, and then opened its first brick and mortar location on Maui in 2014. The fast casual restaurant started franchising in 2017 and opened its first franchised location in 2018. Today it has a total of ten lemonade stands domestically and two internationally and was named to Fast Casual's "20 Brands to Watch" list in 2020 and Fast Casual's "10 Fast Casuals to Watch in the Post-Covid Era" in 2021. For more information, please contact the franchisor at aloha@wwlem.com and visit their website at www.wowwowhawaiianlemonade.com.

SOURCE Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade