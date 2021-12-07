Bantec, through Bantec Sanitizing, Sold Training, Equipment and Covid Sterilizing Products to an Ivy League University

LITTLE FALLS, N.J., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bantec, Inc. (OTCPINK: BANT) ("Bantec" or the "Company"), Bantec, Inc., through its subsidiary Bantec Sanitizing, sold Training and Covid Sterilizing Products to an Ivy League University.

Michael Bannon, Bantec's Chairman and CEO, stated: "The University made the decision to coat exterior windows with Pureti in order to efficiently clean and sanitize the glass surfaces. Pureti improves human health by reversing pollution inside and out. In addition, it conserves resources by reducing water and chemical use, improving appearance and customer experience, and reducing maintenance costs. We provided the University the equipment, products and the training needed to apply Pureti and EnviroPro. EnviroPro, a LEED product, hydrogen peroxide based, multipurpose germicidal, fungicidal and virucidal disinfectant, sanitizes hard, non-porous, inanimate surfaces. We intend to generate 2022 revenue by offering this suite of services to other colleges and universities."

About Bantec Sanitizing

Bantec Sanitizing, a division of Bantec, provides a variety of products and services to help facility managers, safety professionals, and maintenance personnel combat a multitude of airborne and surface hazards. On February 3rd, 2021, Bantec announced that it will offer Bantec Sanitizing (Exposure Response Mobile Service) as a Franchise. Future Bantec Sanitizing franchisees will offer Bantec Sanitizing supplies, robots, UV lights and deep cleaning services. If you have interest in becoming a Bantec Sanitizing Franchisee, please go to the Bantec Sanitizing Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/bantecsanitizing/

About Bantec

Bantec, Inc, a product and services company, through its subsidiaries and divisions sells to facility managers, engineers, maintenance managers, purchasing managers and contract officers who work for hospitals, universities, manufacturers, commercial businesses, local and state governments, and the US government. We intend to grow different businesses line of businesses, possibly using the franchise model, which support the customers described above.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include projections of matters that affect revenue, operating expenses, or net earnings; projections of growth; and assumptions relating to the foregoing. Such forward-looking statements are generally qualified by terms such as: "plans, "anticipates," "expects," "believes" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or qualified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking information. These factors are discussed in greater detail in our Form 10 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

