Brelyon Partners with GameWorks to Launch Virtual Display Technology for Esports

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brelyon ( www.brelyon.com ), the MIT spin-off pioneering a new category of ultra-immersive display technologies, and GameWorks ( www.gameworks.com ), an esports and entertainment company for millennials, teens and families with locations nationwide, today announced a strategic partnership under which Brelyon will offer its headset-less virtual reality gaming experience at GameWorks locations nationwide.

Today's announcement adds to Brelyon's rapidly growing roster of strategic partners that include Fortune 500 companies. Since the company's founding in 2018, Brelyon has been developing the world's first no-headset display technology with monocular depth. Built upon years of R&D at MIT and extensive user studies, Brelyon's Ultra Reality™ will usher in a new era of holodeck-like, immersive displays set to replace the desktop monitor. Already in pilot partnerships across a range of industries for gaming, financial and industrial applications, Brelyon's Ultra Reality™ will be launched to the public at CES 2022.

For Brelyon, the partnership offers an opportunity to introduce its technology to audiences nationwide and capitalize on the growing popularity of esports and gaming, which is driving a surge in purchases of gaming hardware. According to a recent market study published by IDC , the gaming monitor market was valued at $4.8 billion in 2020 and is poised to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of over 10% by 2025.

"Users want more immersion, but the problem with new display technologies has been incompatibility on the content side and user's inconvenience on the user-experience side," said Dr. Barmak Heshmat, PhD, CEO and founder of Brelyon. "Brelyon has heavily innovated around these major bottlenecks to build a bridge between content gamers are familiar with and love and high-fidelity immersive experiences they yearn for. As a premium esports arcade with locations across the country, GameWorks is the ideal partner with which to expose the Brelyon experience to the masses. Our partnership allows gamers to get a glimpse of the future of PC gaming before it's available in the consumer market."

For GameWorks, the collaboration is a way to trial new types of gaming hardware, continue to innovate around out-of-home esports, and provide gamers with a larger-than-life gaming experience.

"GameWorks is always looking to be at the forefront of gaming and esports innovations to deliver to gamers with an optimized experience offering the latest and greatest technology," said Darren DesRoches, COO of GameWorks. "Brelyon is a cutting-edge gaming technology that makes you feel transported, offering a cinema-scale experience in a standard monitor."

Brelyon displays are backward-compatible with existing games and content. Gamers will be able to play a variety of their favorite titles.

With the emergence of the metaverse, the display technology industry is poised to experience rapid growth.

"Gaming is a gateway to metaverse experiences," said Dr. Heshmat. "As multiplayer games like Fortnite evolve to become online spaces where people socialize and engage in a variety of activities, Brelyon is well-positioned to serve as a portal to the virtual realm."

ABOUT BRELYON

Headquartered in San Mateo, CA, Brelyon is a technology pioneer in hardware and software technologies for headset-less immersive experiences. Founded by scientists from MIT and UCF, the company has developed the world's first no-headset display technology with monocular depth, and is now piloting its products for gaming and industrial applications with strategic partners. Visit www.brelyon.com for more information.

ABOUT GAMEWORKS

GameWorks, Inc., is an esports and entertainment company for millennials, teens and families with four locations nationwide, including those in Las Vegas - Town Square, Seattle – Downtown, Minneapolis - Mall of America, and Cincinnati - Newport on the Levee (Ky.). Each action-packed location ranges, on average, from between 20-30,000 square feet and features approximately 140 of the most popular arcade and video games. For more information, visit www.gameworks.com .

