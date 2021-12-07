Jake's 58 Casino Hotel Selects OPTX's Casino Data Platform

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OPTX, the Las Vegas-based tech start-up focused on analyzing complex player data to provide real-time insights and recommendations to casino operators, is proud to announce the addition of Jake's 58 Casino Hotel to its ever-growing list of partners.

OPTXA smarter snapshot of your customers.A clearer overview of your operations.An actionable platform for your property. (PRNewsfoto/OPTX)

OPTX is the solution we have been searching for

Located in Islandia, NY, Jake's 58 Casino Hotel has selected OPTX for its full suite of marketing, player development, slots, and artificial intelligence solutions. "OPTX is the solution we have been searching for," said Michael Bonakdar, General Manager of Jake's 58 Casino Hotel. "Being able to streamline operations is key, and the solutions that OPTX provides will also allow us to access and analyze data efficiently and easily and take timely action to optimize our customer experience efforts."

"Our solutions include sophisticated data modeling for player development, slot machines, marketing and campaigns, and more, all developed to streamline efficiency across the board and increase profit for Jake's 58 Casino Hotel," said Brooke Fiumara, Co-CEO of OPTX. "We welcome the team at Jake's 58 Casino Hotel to the future of data management!"

OPTX provides an end-to-end solution focused on slots, marketing and campaigns, player development, and artificial intelligence. Available via desktop and mobile applications, the data intelligence used by OPTX creates actionable recommendations for casino operators, provides real-time individualized insights to ensure that no actionable player is missed, and empowers teams to spend less time compiling the data and more time implementing strategies that increase guest visitation, revenue, and profitability.

For more information about OPTX or to schedule a demo, go to www.OPTX.com.

ABOUT OPTX:

An atypical start-up, OPTX was founded in mid-2019 by former casino executives that believe only through the union of operations, people and technology can impactful results be achieved. The OPTX solution is designed from the ground up to simplify complex processes and improve operational efficiency. As an enterprise technology solution for casino operators, OPTX gathers the meaningful player data from multiple source systems, cleanses it and then presents it in an understandably clear way. For more information about OPTX go to www.OPTX.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OPTX