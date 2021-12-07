LOS ANGELES, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nativo, a leading content technology platform, today announced the appointment of Mark Putrus to the role of Chief People Officer. In this newly created executive role reporting to CEO Justin Choi, Mark will lead all aspects of the people organization and elevate the company's talent programs, enabling Nativo to develop cutting-edge technology and power the next generation of native in the Age of Content. He brings a data-driven, digitally enabled approach and is passionate about cultivating a purpose-led and inclusive culture, balancing new technology with the human touch to create an inspiring people experience.

Nativo Taps Mark Putrus as Chief People Officer

"Investing in our people, culture and values in a remote-first world is more critical than ever, and Mark is the right partner for Nativo in 2022 and beyond," said Justin Choi, Chief Executive Officer. "We are confident in his ability to nurture a culture that aligns with Nativo's values and business strategy. As a passionate and respected visionary, Mark brings deep experience crafting impactful strategies to attract and retain top talent as we navigate this new digital-first world and Nativo's future."

"I am excited to join Nativo during this next chapter of ambitious growth to help shape our people-first culture, with a focus on delivering groundbreaking solutions that translate into greater employee engagement and a company where everyone feels like they belong," said Putrus. "Nativians are passionate about our purpose-built and values-driven culture. We are committed to building compelling people experiences that attract and inspire our talent to reimagine the advertising ecosystem and pioneer the world's most advanced technology for content."

Before joining Nativo, Mark served as Chief People Officer for Zovio, an educational technology company, leading a team responsible for redesigning all aspects of the company's people and culture strategy and led efforts to drive an organizational transformation. Mark has also served in senior human resources roles at ResMed and commercial leadership roles at Metagenics, Shire Regenerative Medicine and Bard Peripheral Vascular. Mark is a graduate of the University of Southern California.

About Nativo

Nativo is redefining native advertising and sponsored content by creating meaningful consumer connections at scale for brands, publishers, applications and commerce. We make scalable and insightful storytelling with immersive content possible for brands. At the same time, our platform enriches monetization and the overall user experience for publishers, applications and commerce with exclusive formats and low latency serving. Nativo is focused on improving consumer experiences on the open web with integrated and brand safe ad formats and content executions. Learn more at www.nativo.com .

