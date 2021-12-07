Peraso Receives US$3M Order to Supply 60 GHz Modules for Fixed Wireless Market

First major design win for advanced point-to-multipoint solution

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Peraso Technologies Inc. ("Peraso"), a privately held company that has entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with MoSys, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOSY) ("MoSys"), pending certain conditions to be completed, announced today that it has received a US$3M purchase order from a tier 1, fixed wireless OEM for its PRM2140X 802.11ad mmWave phased array modules.

The introduction of a point-to-multipoint (PtMP) module optimized for long-range outdoor applications into the market is a major milestone for Peraso. A robust PtMP solution allows service providers to leverage multiple customers over a single access point, thereby significantly reducing the total cost of deployment for wireless carriers.

The PRM2140X family of high-performance mmWave modules provides customers with an integrated antenna, radio and baseband solution for the fixed wireless access market. The devices cover the full range of unlicensed spectrum, from 57GHz to 71GHz, while maintaining an extremely competitive price point. Increased range at an aggressive price point provides the PRM2140X family of modules with the most competitive price/performance in the market.

"Peraso is focused on providing wireless carriers with the most compelling PtMP mmWave solution in the market," said Ron Glibbery, founder and CEO of Peraso. "Our 12 years of experience developing mmWave technologies and products allow us to optimize cost, while also providing superior product performance."

The PRM2140X family of modules includes a variety of phased array antenna configurations covering both long distance and broad coverage designs. The modules utilize a common footprint and interface to simplify integration by the OEM.

Additionally, Peraso is supporting this design win with its Falcon-X Infrastructure MAC software platform. This software platform includes support for up to 32 client stations operating at multi-gigabit rates at ranges in excess of 1 km. Peraso's MAC layer includes a highly configurable channel access scheduling algorithm that optimizes the channel access approach according to the network conditions and traffic requirements.

About Peraso Technologies, Inc.

Based in Toronto, Canada, Peraso is a fabless semiconductor company with a focus on the development of 5G mmWave wireless technology and IEEE802.11ad chipsets. Peraso is also a leading supplier of semiconductors in the outdoor PtP and PtMP mmWave markets, as well as immersive video applications where high data rate, low latency wireless performance is important. Since its inception in 2008, Peraso has developed a broad range of core competencies in the field of 5G mmWave semiconductors, including mmWave RF circuits, mmWave signal processing algorithms, beam forming and beam steering algorithms, real time calibration and system monitoring, low cost/high performance antenna technology and high volume production test capability. For additional information, please visit www.perasotech.com.

