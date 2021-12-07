Philly travelers getting new, nonstop flight options across the U.S. and Caribbean as Spirit announces PHL expansion

MIRAMAR, Fla., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) will brighten the skies of Philadelphia with lots more yellow planes this Spring. Today, the carrier announced it's adding seven new destinations and increasing service to Cancun (CUN) from Philadelphia International Airport (PHL).

(PRNewsfoto/Spirit Airlines, Inc.)

The expansion will begin with nonstop New Orleans (MSY) service launching on Feb. 16, 2022, followed by new routes to Aguadilla, Puerto Rico (BQN), Nashville (BNA), Houston (IAH), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (PUJ), Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ) and over to the West Coast at Oakland/San Francisco (OAK) by May 18, 2022. The additions of Aguadilla and Oakland unlock totally new, unserved markets for PHL, saving Guests valuable time and expense by eliminating costly connections.

Spirit Airlines Routes at PHL: Destination: Flights Available: Launch Date: New Orleans (MSY) NEW Daily Feb. 16 Aguadilla, PR (BQN) NEW 4 flights per week Apr. 20 Nashville (BNA) NEW Daily May 11 Houston (IAH) NEW Daily May 11 Punta Cana, DR (PUJ) NEW 4 flights per week May 18 Montego Bay, JM (MBJ) NEW 3 flights per week May 18 Oakland/San Francisco (OAK) NEW Daily May 18 Atlanta (ATL) Daily Existing Service Cancun, MX (CUN) Daily Increasing service Apr. 20 Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) Daily Existing Service Detroit (DTW) Daily Existing Service Fort Lauderdale (FLL) 3-4 flights per day Existing Service Fort Myers (RSW) 3-4 flights per week Existing Service Las Vegas (LAS) Daily Existing Service Los Angeles (LAX) Daily Existing Service Miami (MIA) Daily Existing Service Myrtle Beach (MYR) Daily Existing Service Orlando (MCO) 3-4 flights per day Existing Service San Juan, PR (SJU) 1-2 flights per day Existing Service Tampa (TPA) Daily Existing Service

Spirit began operations at PHL in 2013 with service to Dallas (DFW), Las Vegas (LAS) and Myrtle Beach (MYR), and gradually added service over the years. With the seven new routes, Spirit will now serve 20 destinations in the U.S. and the Caribbean from PHL.

"This is wonderful news for PHL, our passengers and our region," said PHL CEO Chellie Cameron. "In addition to offering more options to popular vacation destinations, Spirit will be the only airline at PHL serving Oakland and Aguadilla nonstop. This is especially important for our passengers wanting to visit friends and relatives."

"Philadelphia has been a great partner of Spirit Airlines for a long time, and we're thankful to the airport team for enabling this opportunity to add many more popular, nonstop destinations for our Guests," said Matt Klein, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. "This expansion is particularly exciting because of the variety of destinations stretching from the Pacific Coast, to popular spots in the Southern U.S., and three new options for Caribbean getaways."

Spirit's Elevated Guest Experience

The expansion in Philadelphia arrives alongside Spirit's continuing commitment to invest in the Guest, which entails a number of initiatives aimed at delivering the best value in the sky.

Recognition

Spirit continues to garner awards and recognition in 2021. Spirit is one of only three U.S. airlines listed on FORTUNE's 2021 list of World's Most Admired® Companies, which measures companies with the strongest reputation within their industries. The carrier is a Gold Stevie® Award winner for its groundbreaking self-bag drop system with biometric photo matching, which speeds the check-in process and reduces face-to-face contact. Spirit also earned "Platinum" status in the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) Health Safety initiative powered by SimpliFlying.

Guest Safety

Spirit's commitment to Safe Travels includes enhanced cleaning, advanced air filtration and a health acknowledgement at check-in. Airlines and airports remain subject to federal law requiring Guests to wear an appropriate face covering at airports and on flights. Please visit Spirit's COVID-19 Information Center for more information on safety enhancements.

About Spirit Airlines:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments and refreshments — something we call Á La Smarte®. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and are dedicated to giving back and improving those communities. Come save with us at spirit.com.

Photos and video available here

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spirit Airlines, Inc.