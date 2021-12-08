For A Bright Future Foundation Launches Inaugural Media Lab and Ambassador Programs at St. John Bosco High School in Los Angeles The 501(c)(3) Foundation Aims to Advance STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) and Leadership Education Across the United States

MIAMI, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation, For A Bright Future ("For A Bright Future", "FABF"), has announced the launch of its Media Lab and Ambassador Programs and its inaugural partnership with St. John Bosco High School ("SJB"). The programs aim to give underrepresented students valuable experience and training to set the foundations of their chosen career paths.

For A Bright Future Foundation is dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented communities through scholarships, education, healthcare, the arts, and leadership development. Over the years, FABF has been devoted to addressing the significant inequity affecting these communities, aiming to bridge the gaps and create equal opportunities one child at a time.

"The partnership makes sense because St. John Bosco High School utilizes a series of Academic Pathways to better prepare their students for the rigors of college. One such pathway they offer is Film & Media Arts. The Foundation's new Media Lab Program complements this pathway and will provide the school with needed equipment, training, and curriculum," said Louis Hernandez Jr., Founder and Chairman of the Board, FABF. "The Media Lab and Ambassador Programs are the first steps in the foundation's efforts to find more ways to give back to the community. The partnership with St. John Bosco High School is an opportunity for the foundation to help more students prepare for a career in the media industry while equipping them with leadership skills that prepare them for future managerial roles," he continued.

"We couldn't be more excited to offer this unique opportunity to our students who will get to learn by using the latest technology utilized by top production and film companies in the world. Thanks to this partnership, our school's Film and Media Pathway students will get hands-on training and learn essential skills to help become future leaders in this competitive field," said Dr. Brian D. Wickstrom, President & CEO, SJB.

The Media Lab Program's primary objective is to allow students to experience how things work behind the camera and provide them with valuable media technology skills. The program also builds important skills that transfer to professional settings, including collaboration and creative conflict resolution in high pressure environments.

"I am so inspired that St. John Bosco High School is the inaugural recipient of a For A Bright Future Media Lab. It is an honor and privilege to bring the industry I love, Media & Content Creation, to an underrepresented community and give their students the ability to learn about and become a part of the media industry – an industry loaded with opportunity that needs new and more diverse creative voices. I can't think of a better fit for the foundation and the Media Lab than St John Bosco High School with its outstanding track record of impacting and shaping the lives of young people in the Los Angeles area," said Gary Bettan, Media Lab Committee Chair, FABF.

The Ambassador Program presents a unique leadership development opportunity for highperforming high school and college students to improve leadership skills by assisting the foundation in its mission to help students achieve their educational goals. Outstanding students from St. John Bosco have already been enrolled into the program, with additional students joining next fall.

"The launch of the For A Bright Future Media Lab and Ambassador Programs is an incredible opportunity to directly impact students with intellect, promise and need. We are excited and honored to partner with St. John Bosco High School; founded in 1940, the successful institution shares the intent and values of the foundation. The goal of the foundation is to help with underrepresented populations. St. John Bosco High School has a strong track record of caring for the same demographic," said Carol Koziatek, Ambassador Program Committee Chair, FABF.

