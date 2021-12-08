Crunch Franchise Announces Newest Location in Southgate, Michigan

SOUTHGATE, Mich., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise today announced the upcoming January 2022 opening of Crunch Southgate, a $4 million, 30,000-square-foot fitness facility nestled in Wayne County. Crunch Southgate will be located at 14255 Eureka Rd next to Big Lots.

Starting December 10, prospective members can visit crunch.com/locations/southgate or call 734-258-7366 to reserve memberships at discounted rates beginning at $9.99 per month. Founding members can receive a pre-sale rate with $1 enrollment and one month free, in addition to free t-shirts, discounts on small group and personal training, and more.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Southgate will offer state-of-the-art cardio equipment and strength training equipment, Olympic lifting platforms, circuit training, personal training, a functional training area with indoor turf, a group fitness studio, a dedicated ride studio, locker room saunas, tanning beds and sunless spray options, HydroMassage® beds, and more.

Crunch Southgate is owned by fitness trio Adam Hourani, James Wiese, and Kevin LaFerriere. With Adam Hourani and James Weise being Michigan residents themselves, the team plans to open 28 locations in Michigan.

"We are thrilled to be bringing Crunch to Southgate. Whether you're looking to slim down, tone up, bulk up, or just live a healthier lifestyle, Crunch has something for everyone," said co-owner Adam Hourani. "Add in a high-energy and fun environment and affordable memberships, and we have options to meet everyone's goals and budget!"

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week, including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates. Members looking for additional guidance or motivation can utilize the HIITZone™, a proprietary high-intensity interval group-training program.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways; working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1.8 million members with 400 gyms worldwide in 34 states and the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

