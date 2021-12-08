Edgewell Personal Care Named As One Of 'America's Most Responsible Companies'

For the third year in a row, Edgewell awarded by Newsweek for its environmental, social and corporate governance efforts

SHELTON, Conn., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) has been awarded on Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies for 2022. Edgewell's ranking reflects the company's continuous improvement and increased transparency across several key environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) areas. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. This is Edgewell's third year being honored on the list.

Edgewell was selected based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from its Sustainability Report, as well as an independent survey. The KPIs focused on company ESG performance, while the independent survey asked U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility.

"I am proud that Edgewell and our teammates are again being recognized for our efforts to operate responsibly," said Rod Little, President and Chief Executive Officer, Edgewell. "Launching our Sustainable Care 2030 strategy last year and, more recently, accelerating our carbon goals, clearly depict the integrity of team Edgewell. We are committed to continually improving our environmental and social impact and look forward to all we will achieve in the future."

Amy Knight, Vice President Global Sustainability added, "Our teams have rallied around the banner of sustainability this year and it has been so exciting to see the progress we are making every day. Our goals are ambitious, but we are confident in the expertise of our teams and our ability to reach our goals. Improving our sustainable impact is embedded in our culture, and our ranking this year reflects the progress."

The final list recognizes the top 500 most responsible companies in the United States, from among 2,000 evaluated.

To view full details of Edgewell's ESG commitments through 2030, please visit: www.edgewell.com/sustainability

About Sustainable Care 2030

Edgewell's Sustainable Care 2030 is the Company's ambitious strategy that will enable it to sustain and grow its business while inspiring a world where the joy of caring for yourself is balanced with caring for our shared planet and society. Unveiled in 2020, Sustainable Care 2030 includes key commitments and targets across its brands, operations and supply chain, and workforce and communities. For more information, visit www.edgewell.com/sustainability.

About Edgewell

Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's shaving products; Schick® and Billie® women's shaving products; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat®, Hawaiian Tropic®, Bulldog®, Jack Black® and Cremo® sun and skin care products; and Wet Ones® moist wipes. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 6,500 employees worldwide.

