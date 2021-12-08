FTX US selects Eventus for trade surveillance and risk monitoring of crypto spot, futures and options markets

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FTX US , a leading U.S.-regulated cryptocurrency exchange, and Eventus Systems, Inc. , an award-winning global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions, announced today that the exchange will deploy the Eventus Validus platform to conduct trade surveillance and risk monitoring on FTX US, and FTX US Derivatives, its recently acquired licensed cryptocurrency futures and options exchange and clearinghouse.

(PRNewsfoto/Eventus Systems, Inc.)

Brett Harrison, FTX US President said: "FTX US is committed to being at the forefront of compliance, security and transparency in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. We chose Eventus because its team has extensive experience in meeting the highest regulatory and compliance standards across multiple asset classes – including crypto and listed derivatives – and has ensured that Validus can address the rigorous demands of the marketplace. This is the latest step in our mission to deliver industry-leading regulatory and compliance services to investors trading on our platform."

FTX US Derivatives plans to leverage the substantial alert coverage, end-to-end trade practice investigation tools, and advanced data tagging provided by Validus to surveil its listed derivatives market. In addition, FTX US Derivatives and FTX US plan to implement cross-market surveillance to detect behavior that spans multiple asset classes and order books, and utilize machine learning-based noise reduction tooling in Validus to enable compliance staff to focus on key information.

Eventus CEO Travis Schwab said: "The FTX US spot and derivatives markets are clearly positioned for significant growth. We're excited to provide the exchange with a proven, powerful platform that can scale to meet its needs going forward as it continues to attract new institutional and retail clients and as the global regulatory environment for crypto matures. With a host of U.S. CFTC-regulated entities among our client base leveraging Validus, a growing number of firms in the crypto space looking to expand are benefiting from our deep-rooted expertise and go-to-market guidance, along with our ability to cover not just spot, but also derivatives and equities, as well as ETFs and other trading instruments across both digital assets and traditional finance."

Eventus is the leading global provider of trade surveillance solutions for cryptocurrency exchanges . Validus meets the exchanges' high security requirements and provides the ability to conduct real-time surveillance, 24x7, on billions of trade lifecycle messages per day. Eventus offers a 'single pane of glass' compliance and risk offering made possible by aggregating data into Validus from best-in-class know-your-customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) providers.

About Eventus Systems

Eventus Systems is a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions. Its powerful, award-winning Validus platform is easy to deploy, customize and operate across equities, options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and digital asset markets. Validus is proven in the most complex, high-volume and real-time environments of tier-1 banks, broker-dealers, futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading groups, market centers, buy-side institutions, energy and commodity trading firms, and regulators. The company's rapidly growing client base relies on Validus and Eventus' responsive support and product development teams to overcome its most pressing regulatory challenges. For more, visit www.eventussystems.com .

About FTX US

FTX US is a US-regulated cryptocurrency exchange, built from the ground up. Its mission is for FTX US to grow the digital currency ecosystem, offer US and international traders a platform that inspires their loyalty, and to become a market-leading US-regulated cryptocurrency exchange.

To learn more about FTX US, please visit: https://ftx.us/

FTX US

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Eventus System and FTX US