NEXE Provides Governance and Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - NEXE Innovations Inc. ("NEXE" or the "Company"), (TSXV: NEXE) (OTC Markets: NEXNF) (Frankfurt: NX5), a leader in plant-based materials manufacturing, is pleased to announce that, as part of its on-going initiative to progress its corporate governance practices leading up to its first year anniversary of its TSXV listing, the Board of Directors of NEXE has unanimously appointed Graham Gilley as the Lead Independent Director and formed a Compensation Committee constituted entirely of independent directors with Haytham Hodaly serving as its Chair. Among other things, the Lead Independent Director will serve as a liaison between the Board and management, review and provide input on Board meeting agendas, preside over any meeting at which the Chair is not present, call meetings of the independent Directors when necessary and appropriate, and apprise the Chair of the issues considered at such meetings. NEXE is not required under securities laws to adopt these corporate initiatives and is doing so as part of its commitment to adopt best practices across its growing organization.

NEXE is also announcing that the Company accepted Ed Duda's resignation from his role as Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective January 17, 2022 to pursue opportunities outside of the Company. NEXE wishes Mr. Duda success in his future endeavors. The Company has initiated a search for a permanent Chief Financial Officer with the requisite capabilities, qualifications and experience to help accelerate Nexe's growth and the on-going commercialization of its products.

About XOMA Superfoods

XOMA Operations Inc. is a subsidiary of NEXE Innovations Inc. XOMA Superfoods produces and distributes high-quality coffee and superfood ingredients packaged exclusively in single-serve, fully compostable, plant-based pods. Learn more: https://xomasuperfoods.com/and find XOMA on Instagram at @xomasuperfoods

About NEXE Innovations Inc.

NEXE Innovations Inc. is a leader in plant-based compostable technology and advanced materials manufacturing based in British Columbia, Canada. The company has developed one of the only patented, fully compostable, plant-based, single-serve coffee pods for use in leading single-serve coffee machines. The proprietary NEXE pod is designed to reduce the significant environmental impact caused by single-serve pods, >50 billion of which are discarded every year. With over $60M raised to date from equity and government funding and over five years of R&D, NEXE is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable products in the single-serve coffee sector and beyond. Learn more: https://nexeinnovations.com/

